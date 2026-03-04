Sarah Huckabee's Past Cancer Diagnosis Makes Ozempic Face Rumors Even More Outrageous

It might be safe to say that Ozempic has officially taken over the world, and these days, no one can lose weight without being accused of using the GLP-1 drug. Just ask former White House Press Secretary and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She's noticeably lost weight since she worked as President Donald Trump's spokesperson during his first term, and rumors are rife that Ozempic helped her do it. People seem to have forgotten, however, that Sanders was also diagnosed with cancer in the meantime and that the diagnosis might be the reason for her weight loss.

Skeptics on X haven't held back with their opinions, with one posting before and after snaps of Sanders showing her dramatic weight loss, with the caption, "Sarah Huckabee Sanders gonna OD on that OZ. Ozempic Olympian." Another user concurred with their own set of before and after pictures, asserting, "Sarah Huckabee Sanders def on ozempic." Others proclaimed that Sanders suffers from "Ozempic face." The Arkansas governor is yet to comment on the rumors, but it's likely her cancer diagnosis had more to do with her weight loss than Ozempic. Sanders shared that she'd undergone surgery for thyroid cancer in 2022 and that her doctors said she's in remission. "I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes," Sanders revealed in a statement, per NPR.

It's worth noting that thyroid cancer can cause weight loss, among other unpleasant symptoms like difficulty swallowing and a persistent cough, per the Moffitt Cancer Center. Folks accusing Sanders of using Ozempic would do well to remember that there might be much more behind her weight loss than a GLP-1.