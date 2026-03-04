Sarah Huckabee's Past Cancer Diagnosis Makes Ozempic Face Rumors Even More Outrageous
It might be safe to say that Ozempic has officially taken over the world, and these days, no one can lose weight without being accused of using the GLP-1 drug. Just ask former White House Press Secretary and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She's noticeably lost weight since she worked as President Donald Trump's spokesperson during his first term, and rumors are rife that Ozempic helped her do it. People seem to have forgotten, however, that Sanders was also diagnosed with cancer in the meantime and that the diagnosis might be the reason for her weight loss.
Skeptics on X haven't held back with their opinions, with one posting before and after snaps of Sanders showing her dramatic weight loss, with the caption, "Sarah Huckabee Sanders gonna OD on that OZ. Ozempic Olympian." Another user concurred with their own set of before and after pictures, asserting, "Sarah Huckabee Sanders def on ozempic." Others proclaimed that Sanders suffers from "Ozempic face." The Arkansas governor is yet to comment on the rumors, but it's likely her cancer diagnosis had more to do with her weight loss than Ozempic. Sanders shared that she'd undergone surgery for thyroid cancer in 2022 and that her doctors said she's in remission. "I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes," Sanders revealed in a statement, per NPR.
It's worth noting that thyroid cancer can cause weight loss, among other unpleasant symptoms like difficulty swallowing and a persistent cough, per the Moffitt Cancer Center. Folks accusing Sanders of using Ozempic would do well to remember that there might be much more behind her weight loss than a GLP-1.
It's highly unlikely Sanders will ever use Ozempic
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is nearly unrecognizable in throwback pictures before her weight loss, and while many celebs have spoken out about using weight-loss drugs, Sanders will likely never be one of them. Why? Because Ozempic comes with a strict warning label indicating that it is not considered safe for patients who have a personal or family history of thyroid cancer.
The Ozempic medication guide notes that studies on rodents have shown the development of cancerous tumors on the thyroid with long-term administration of the GLP-1. Even patients who don't have this history are cautioned to be on the lookout for and report any indications of thyroid cancer, like shortness of breath, swelling in their neck, being unable to swallow, and developing a hoarse voice, to their doctor. GoodRx notes that simply having thyroid issues, like hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism doesn't disqualify people from taking Ozempic. But it's worth noting that doctors don't yet know the long-term effects of the drug on the thyroid and whether or not it puts people at a higher risk of getting thyroid cancer. We're willing to bet Sanders isn't going to risk finding out, having already walked that road. Doctors do suspect Ozempic is safe to take if you've had papillary thyroid cancer (which is what Sanders had), but there's no concrete evidence to prove it's 100% safe just yet.
While many public figures continue to open up about using GLP-1 drugs, others, like Jenna Bush Hager, refuse to take Ozempic for personal reasons. As it stands, Sanders and Bush Hager may in the minority of celebs who really lost weight simply by making lifestyle changes.