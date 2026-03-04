Embarrassing JD Vance Moments That Will Haunt Him Forever

Let's be frank: Politics is a popularity contest, and when it comes to Vice President JD Vance, we wonder whether he would have ended up at the cool kids' table had it not been for President Donald Trump. While the divisive politician certainly has his critics, Trump is adored by his MAGA base. And yet, Vance doesn't seem to command the same admiration. It might have something to do with the fact that he used to be a very vocal critic of Trump, until he needed his endorsement to land a Senate seat in 2021. On the other hand, there's the fact that Vance's cringe-worthy moments since taking office have surpassed even Trump's top five most awkward dancing moments — and that takes some doing.

The former Ohio senator is a gaffe machine. The man can't seem to stop embarrassing himself on a regular basis. For instance, at a campaign event in September 2024, he accidentally referred to himself as a wife. The crowd laughed, and Vance droned on determinedly. Then there was the VP's trip to the grocery store in an attempt to stick it to former Vice President Kamala Harris. Only, the entire operation failed miserably.

As Vance tried to convince the American people that Harris was responsible for a dozen eggs bearing the hefty price tag of $4, he was surrounded by said items clearly boasting a price of $2.99. He also casually mentioned that his three kids devour a total of 14 eggs for breakfast every day, and even if that was a joke, it wasn't a good one, because bragging about how you can afford to feed your children that many eggs when the price is supposedly $4 a carton just reeked of privilege.