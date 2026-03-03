Donald Trump Handled His Buzzed-About Neck Rash In The Most Predictable Way Possible
At the Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House on March 2, we got an up-close look at Donald Trump's neck, which revealed a gnarly new injury that definitely didn't help health rumors. Trump was suddenly sporting what looks like a painful rash on the side of his neck. Folks online have since been buzzing about what could have caused this red patch, so Trump had to respond in some way if he wanted chatter about his health to die down. Did he make a statement about the rash, addressing folks' concerns and truthfully explaining the cause? Of course not! What did he do, instead? In true Trump fashion, he simply covered it up with makeup and attempted to move on.
Trump sure does love covering things up and hoping nobody asks about them. The bruise on his hand that is constantly smeared with makeup has been setting off major alarm bells for months. And, yes — he had the infamous poorly color-matched makeup on his hand at the Medal of Honor ceremony. His irritated-looking neck skin, however, was uncovered and caught attention. On March 3, he met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House. And, in a move that came as a surprise to no one, he had that rash hidden away behind makeup for the occasion.
Folks have a lot of questions about Donald Trump's mysterious new rash
As Donald Trump's apparent rash generated buzz online, White House Doctor Dr. Sean Barbabella shared a statement about the ailment. "President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor," he said. "The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks," per CNN. Of course, Barbabella's "nothing to see here, folks" statement wasn't enough to keep rumors about Trump's health at bay. So, out came the concealer.
Trump's behavior whenever health rumors return often hints that he has something to hide. And now he is literally hiding this latest apparent health issue. As he attempts to bury the rash under makeup, the commentary about what's underneath continues to flood X. Folks have made plenty of jokes about the rash, as well as shared their own hypotheses about what may be going on. One thing is clear, though: it doesn't appear that too many people were satisfied with Dr. Barbabella's explanation for the rash. And, we have a feeling simply layering some concealer on top isn't likely to help much either.