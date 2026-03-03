Donald Trump Handled His Buzzed-About Neck Rash In The Most Predictable Way Possible

At the Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House on March 2, we got an up-close look at Donald Trump's neck, which revealed a gnarly new injury that definitely didn't help health rumors. Trump was suddenly sporting what looks like a painful rash on the side of his neck. Folks online have since been buzzing about what could have caused this red patch, so Trump had to respond in some way if he wanted chatter about his health to die down. Did he make a statement about the rash, addressing folks' concerns and truthfully explaining the cause? Of course not! What did he do, instead? In true Trump fashion, he simply covered it up with makeup and attempted to move on.

Win Mcnamee/Getty

Trump sure does love covering things up and hoping nobody asks about them. The bruise on his hand that is constantly smeared with makeup has been setting off major alarm bells for months. And, yes — he had the infamous poorly color-matched makeup on his hand at the Medal of Honor ceremony. His irritated-looking neck skin, however, was uncovered and caught attention. On March 3, he met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House. And, in a move that came as a surprise to no one, he had that rash hidden away behind makeup for the occasion.