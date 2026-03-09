Side-By-Side Pics Of ANTM Star Janice Dickinson's Plastic Surgery Transformation Are Jarring

"You wanna be on top?" So went the iconic theme song for "America's Next Top Model," which debuted all the way back in 2003. For the first few seasons of the hit reality show, supermodel Janice Dickinson was one of the judges. Dickinson knew quite a bit about being on top. On the show, among other places, Dickinson proudly claimed that she was "the world's first supermodel," per Today. Her heyday was in the 1970s and 1980s; however, Dickinson has had a fairly tragic downfall from fame in the years since. And she seems to be trying to hold onto the looks that she had when she was younger and at the top of her game, predominantly by undergoing plastic surgery. As a result, when you compare photos from her heyday to now, it's a bit startling.

During an appearance on "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe," when Dickinson was 69, she confirmed that her first procedure occurred when she was 32, around the same time the supermodel was dating Sylvester Stallone. Dickinson opted to go under the knife after noticing jowls along her jawline. To combat the problem, she got a mini facelift, noting, "It kept me going." The fashion icon also shared that, at the time, she was also starting to notice lines around her mouth from smoking. There are treatments that can help reduce those, and clearly Dickinson is comfortable getting work done, so perhaps that's one of the newer investments she's put into her face.