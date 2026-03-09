Side-By-Side Pics Of ANTM Star Janice Dickinson's Plastic Surgery Transformation Are Jarring
"You wanna be on top?" So went the iconic theme song for "America's Next Top Model," which debuted all the way back in 2003. For the first few seasons of the hit reality show, supermodel Janice Dickinson was one of the judges. Dickinson knew quite a bit about being on top. On the show, among other places, Dickinson proudly claimed that she was "the world's first supermodel," per Today. Her heyday was in the 1970s and 1980s; however, Dickinson has had a fairly tragic downfall from fame in the years since. And she seems to be trying to hold onto the looks that she had when she was younger and at the top of her game, predominantly by undergoing plastic surgery. As a result, when you compare photos from her heyday to now, it's a bit startling.
During an appearance on "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe," when Dickinson was 69, she confirmed that her first procedure occurred when she was 32, around the same time the supermodel was dating Sylvester Stallone. Dickinson opted to go under the knife after noticing jowls along her jawline. To combat the problem, she got a mini facelift, noting, "It kept me going." The fashion icon also shared that, at the time, she was also starting to notice lines around her mouth from smoking. There are treatments that can help reduce those, and clearly Dickinson is comfortable getting work done, so perhaps that's one of the newer investments she's put into her face.
Janice Dickinson doesn't regret getting plastic surgery
Janice Dickinson has been refreshingly open about the work that she's had done. Granted, it would be hard to deny it considering how different her face looks nowadays. In 2014, the supermodel confirmed that along with the mini facelift, she'd had a tummy tuck as well as a breast augmentation, fillers, and Botox. Judging by the most recent shots of the "ANTM" alum, the fillers and Botox have continued. On "Off the Vine," host Kaitlyn Bristowe asked Dickinson if there were any surgeries she regretted, to which the supermodel answered in the negative. Considering how many celebs regret their plastic surgeries, she's doing well. That isn't to say that all of Dickinson's procedures have aged well, though.
The reality star took part in an episode of E!'s "Botched," in 2014, so that she could have her then-30-year-old implants redone. Unsurprisingly, she was not the most compliant patient, but it still made for good TV. And, while the supermodel seems content, that wasn't always the case. In 2016, Dickinson acknowledged that she regretted getting her augmentation after being diagnosed with breast cancer (implants make it tougher to check for issues like lumps). Going to all kinds of different lengths to stop the aging process makes total sense considering she made her living and became famous for her looks. However, Dickinson is proof that no matter how hard you try to avoid it, time comes for us all.