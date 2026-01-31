The Heartbreaking Story Behind Janice Dickinson's Downfall From Fame

The following article mentions sexual assault allegations and addiction.

As the world's first supermodel (or at least the first person to claim the title), Janice Dickinson dominated the fashion industry in the 1980s. European markets, American markets, runway, high fashion, commercial modeling — at the height of her career, people couldn't flip through a magazine without seeing Dickinson's face.

That's not to say she didn't experience a lot of rejection early on in her career. "Getting the door slammed in my face at every appointment: 'Sorry. Your face isn't the right shape to sell magazines.' 'Sorry. You're way too ethnic,'" she recalled to the Daily Herald in 2002. "'You'll never make it in this town. You'll never make it, period.'" At the time, the most successful models in the world were blond with blue eyes, and Dickinson, who is of Polish and Irish descent, didn't fit in that mold. However, she went from struggling aspiring model to bona fide supermodel after crossing paths with photographer Jacques Silberstein, who recognized her star power.

Alas, to quote fellow model Heidi Klum's "Project Runway" catchphrase, "In fashion, one day you're in, and the next you're out." No matter how strong and successful a model is, there will always come a time when they're forced to retire and make way for the next generation. As the '90s rolled into the 2000s, Dickinson pivoted from supermodel to reality TV personality. Since then, the controversial star has faced a number of personal and professional challenges.