Plastic Surgery Procedures Celebs Regret Getting Done
Plastic surgery is a growing phenomenon, and it's especially popular in the United States. The U.S. reports the highest volume of surgeries and the highest number of plastic surgeons, with places like Miami and other cities along the coasts becoming hubs for specific procedures. Given societal pressures and the high costs of elective procedures, it's no wonder that cosmetic surgery is especially prevalent among celebrities. With all the controversy that comes with many procedures, most celebrities keep their medical records relatively private, though there are quite a few who've been honest about the work they've had done.
Every time someone goes under the knife to alter their appearance, famous or otherwise, there's a chance they'll be unhappy with the results. While most procedures that celebrities go for are unrecognizable to the untrained eye, some stars have had drastic face transformations that left them unrecognizable. Multiple A-listers have firsthand experience with botched procedures, leaving them with regrets about their cosmetic enhancements and often seeking ways to mitigate the damage, while vowing to never have another cosmetic procedure again. These are the plastic surgery procedures celebrities regret getting done.
Julia Fox regrets getting work done to appeal to the male gaze
Julia Fox has done a lot in her career. She's acted, modeled, written a memoir, hosted a podcast, released books of photography, and more. And each industry she's worked in has brought on similar pressures. For Fox, a common denominator throughout her career and life has been a sense that she needed to seek validation from men, and it led her to take extreme measures to alter her appearance. Fox underwent multiple plastic surgeries — liposuction, rhinoplasty, injectables — all of which she regrets. "Now, when I see someone and I can tell they've never done anything ... I wish I could go back and be that person. I was so hung up on this idea that I needed to be attractive to men so that I could survive," the "Uncut Gems" star told Allure in 2025.
Despite her regrets, Fox isn't totally against getting anything done in the future. "I probably will [get more work done one day], but I'm just not as concerned with it right now," she admitted. What Fox struggles with is the idea of looking old and, like most people, the desire to return to her youth. "There are times where I feel old ... Tired, over it, disillusioned ... When you're young and hot, it's like that's your identity. Then you're like, s**t, I need to stay young and hot." The actor added that while facing her aging appearance may be uncomfortable, she's ready to do so.
Nicole Kidman didn't like how she looked after getting Botox
Australian native Nicole Kidman has been in the public eye for decades. Her strong performances in films like "Practical Magic," "Stoker," and "Moulin Rouge!" have earned her acclaim and awards, including an Oscar. Her starring roles in more recent projects like "The Undoing," "Babygirl," and "Big Little Lies" have kept her just as popular now as she was at the beginning of her career. Although Kidman's face has transformed over the years, she remains one of Hollywood's great beauties, drawing comparisons to Old Hollywood icons and leading many to wonder how exactly she stays so pretty.
Like many of her peers, Kidman has turned to minor plastic surgery procedures in an effort to stay looking her best. Unlike many of her peers, though, the actor hasn't made a routine out of anything she's tried — at least not injectables. "I've tried a lot of things, but aside from sports and good nutrition, most things don't make a difference. I have also tried Botox," Kidman said in a 2011 interview with TV Movie, as told by People. "I didn't like how my face looked afterwards. Now I don't use it anymore — I can move my forehead again!" the star added. Kidman certainly may have tried other cosmetic options, such as fillers, since that interview, but given her regrets, it's safe to assume she's steered clear of Botox.
Victoria Beckham warned her younger self against getting her breasts done
Victoria Beckham has gone through a stunning transformation since her early days as a singer. The British icon started her career as Posh Spice, the most fashionable and fanciest of all the Spice Girls, and now she's the head of one of the most popular and acclaimed fashion houses in the United Kingdom. Beckham has been heralded for her looks throughout her tenure in the spotlight, but she hasn't always felt so confident. In a letter she wrote to her 18-year-old self for Vogue, Beckham shared some of the insecurities she felt as a teenager. "I know you are struggling right now. You are not the prettiest, or the thinnest, or the best at dancing ... You have never properly fitted in ... You have bad acne," she wrote.
Beckham eventually took extreme measures to try and feel better about her appearance, only to regret what she did. "And I should probably say, don't mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you've got," Beckham penned, referring to the breast augmentation she had done in her youth. Beckham noted in the essay that she eventually found confidence in herself, and much of what she was insecure about improved over time. Beckham later shared that she had her breast implants removed. "I'm not going to lie, it was probably to get attention, because I was searching for my identity. I don't know where those boobs went, but they went," she told The Sun.
Cameron Diaz regretted having some injections
Cameron Diaz has taken a strong stance on beauty. The Hollywood actor, who was as famous as a person can be in the early 2000s thanks to hit films like "There's Something About Mary" and "Charlie's Angels," remains candid about the work she's had done, and she's been open about her regrets, too. After breaking her nose multiple times — once in a surfing accident — Diaz underwent rhinoplasty to correct a breathing problem. Diaz doesn't regret the procedure, as she maintains it was medically necessary, but she does regret getting injections. "I've tried [Botox] before, where it was like [a] little tiny touch of something. It changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, 'No, I don't want to [be] like [that]' ... I'd rather see my face aging than a face that doesn't belong to me at all," Diaz told ET in 2014.
Diaz has long advocated for aging naturally, and she's been disappointed by assumptions the media tends to make about her appearance. After taking a decade-long sabbatical from acting, Diaz returned to the spotlight, only to reportedly consider leaving again due to rumors that she'd had a facelift. "Cam is wondering if the exposure is worth it. It is like nothing has changed during her time away. It's the same misogynistic and sexist nonsense about her appearance. She's raging and feels like ducking out for another decade," a source told Radar Online in 2025.
Bella Hadid regrets the procedure she had done as a teenager
Bella Hadid has worked as a model since she was a teenager, and she's ridden the highs and lows of the industry along the way. Among her highs have been walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, being the face of multiple luxury fashion houses, and gracing the cover of Vogue. Her lows, meanwhile, have included struggling with her mental health and being unfairly compared to her sister, Gigi Hadid. "I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn't as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That's really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it," Bella told Vogue in 2022.
The insecurities mounted, and when she was 14 years old, Bella got a nose job. As she's aged, though, she's come to regret the procedure. "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it," she said. While on the topic of plastic surgery, Bella addressed the other procedures she's been rumored to have undergone. "People think I fully f**ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I'm pretty sure you don't look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler," she said, adding that she hasn't had an eyelift either for that matter. "I have no issue with it, but it's not for me."
Sharon Osbourne's facelift left her wishing she hadn't done it
Some have noticed that Sharon Osbourne looks like a different person in photos before and after plastic surgery, and the British native would be inclined to agree. In 2023, the star opened up to The Times about undergoing a facelift two years prior and regretting it afterward due to the negative effects it had on her appearance. "That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops. I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected," Osbourne said.
Osbourne was no stranger to plastic surgery — she'd had two other facelifts before, as well as multiple other surgeries. But her procedure in 2021 left her permanently scarred — emotionally, that is — and from that point onward, she swore off plastic surgery for good. "That one put me off and it frightens me," Sharon told The Sun. I really f***ing pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more. Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift." That said, Osbourne tried other options to alter her appearance, too. The star has used Ozempic in the past to lose weight, and while she doesn't regret using it, she has warned teenagers not to use it, citing some of the side effects she faced while on the drug. The TV host also shared that she now struggles to gain weight and appears gaunt: "I'm under 100 pounds, and I don't want to be."
Kourtney Kardashian Barker considered having her regrettable procedure reversed
No family in Hollywood has faced as many plastic surgery allegations as the Kardashians. In recent years, members of the family have been open about the procedures they've undergone — Kris Jenner was proud of the facelift she had done for her 70th birthday, and Kylie Jenner took to social media to share the specifications of her breast augmentation. They've also been open about some of their regrets: Kourtney Kardashian Barker's biggest plastic surgery regret is her breast augmentation. The eldest of the famous sisters had her breasts done when she was just 22 years old, and as she aged, she came to regret the decision. "I had my boobs done, but if I could go back, I wouldn't have done it. I was so cute before. I've realized that I was made to look a certain way and I'm considering removing them," she told Showbiz Spy back in 2011, per People.
While Barker never revealed whether she went through with removing her breast implants, she did open up about her other cosmetic procedures, including the ones she won't have again. "I haven't got Botox in four years to keep my third eye open," Barker said in an episode of "The Kardashians" that aired in December 2025. "I'll never get it again," she added, providing a second spiritual reason for foregoing injections — maintaining her "intuition."
Eva Mendes regrets some of her past cosmetic procedures
Eva Mendes has an interesting relationship to plastic surgery. The bombshell actor has been praised for her looks throughout her career, and she's done what she can to preserve them. "I'm not afraid to try things that are safe, because most of these little treatments, let's say, are reversible. If you get Botox, it goes away if you don't like it," the "Hitch" actor told The Times in 2024. However, not everything has panned out. "There have been times where I've regretted something ... and then you just wait it out," she added. Mendes noted that one thing that makes her feel confident about her appearance is the way her partner, Ryan Gosling, looks at her.
When it comes to getting plastic surgery, Mendes is in full support. After a story circulated online claiming that Mendes had taken a step back from social media to heal from a procedure, the star clarified on Instagram, "As far as getting work done, I'll do that whenever I please. But no, that's not the reason" (via E! News). Mendes added that she elected to take time away from social media to be with her family. She also noted, "Never 'denied plastic surgery.' All I did was reply to a specific comment on [social media]. Would never deny that stuff. I'm all for it. All. For. It."
Ayesha Curry felt she made a rash decision when getting plastic surgery
What you might not know about Ayesha Curry is that she is also in full support of people getting plastic surgery if they want it. "I'm an advocate of if something makes you happy, who cares about the judgement?" she said in a 2019 interview with Working Mother, per USA Today. But her own experience going under the knife left her with regrets. After having her second child, Curry battled postpartum depression because of her body. "I made a rash decision," she said. That rash decision was to get a breast augmentation, but the outcome wasn't what she had expected. "The intention was just to have them lifted, but I came out with these bigger boobs I didn't want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet. They're worse now than they were before. I would never do anything like that again," she said.
Curry has since had two more children, and while she hasn't been accused of getting more cosmetic enhancements, she has been accused of employing another tool to alter her appearance — photoshop. In 2024, Curry posted a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption, "[Maternity] leave is over. Mom tried to get it together. Thanks to the glam squad making the first day back easy breezy." Multiple commenters accused Curry of running the photo through the Facetune editing app, but Curry did well to ignore all the accusations.
John Stamos went back under the knife to fix what he regretted
Women aren't the only ones in Hollywood who are going under the knife, and they're not the only ones with regrets. Plenty of men want to change their appearance, too, and some have opened up about the measures they've taken to do so. John Stamos drastically changed his face while on "General Hospital," and he shared the story in his memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me." The long-running soap opera was one of Stamos' first on-screen jobs, and the burgeoning star became increasingly insecure with his appearance, particularly his nose, after seeing himself on television. "When I see it on TV for the first time, it's all I can look at. Fixating on my nose is beginning to detract from my performance. Plus, the early years of bullying ... have me ready to make a change," Stamos wrote, referring to his experience growing up with the nickname "Big Nose Stamos."
During a break from filming the show, Stamos went under the knife. Unfortunately, he wasn't happy with the results, so on his next break from the series, Stamos got another nose job by one of Michael Jackson's go-to plastic surgeons. "Everyone who gets a nose job tries to find some excuse other than vanity," he wrote, "but let's call it what it was — vanity," Stamos said. The actor went on to say that he might have continued getting work done if it hadn't been for his mother, who kept him grounded during this time.