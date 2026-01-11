Plastic Surgery Procedures Celebs Regret Getting Done

Some have noticed that Sharon Osbourne looks like a different person in photos before and after plastic surgery, and the British native would be inclined to agree. In 2023, the star opened up to The Times about undergoing a facelift two years prior and regretting it afterward due to the negative effects it had on her appearance. "That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops. I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected," Osbourne said.

Osbourne was no stranger to plastic surgery — she'd had two other facelifts before, as well as multiple other surgeries. But her procedure in 2021 left her permanently scarred — emotionally, that is — and from that point onward, she swore off plastic surgery for good. "That one put me off and it frightens me," Sharon told The Sun. I really f***ing pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more. Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift." That said, Osbourne tried other options to alter her appearance, too. The star has used Ozempic in the past to lose weight, and while she doesn't regret using it, she has warned teenagers not to use it, citing some of the side effects she faced while on the drug. The TV host also shared that she now struggles to gain weight and appears gaunt: "I'm under 100 pounds, and I don't want to be."