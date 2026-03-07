Lauren Boebert's Embarrassing Inflation Fumble Will Haunt Her Forever
Lauren Boebert, who obtained her GED at 33, just months before becoming a member of Congress, is one of the most recognizable members of MAGA, but it may not be for the reasons she would like. Boebert has a tendency to find herself in messy controversies, and she hasn't shown any interest in changing her ways. The representative of Colorado's 4th congressional district started 2026 by derailing a behind-closed-doors hearing and followed it up by revealing that her grasp on the economy is weak at best. Boebert went on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" and argued that prices are rising because of undocumented immigrants entering the United States. Morgan was skeptical of Boebert's line of reasoning and asked her what should be a simple question for a member of the House of Representatives to answer: What is inflation?
Lauren Boebert is asked to define "inflation." It does not go well. pic.twitter.com/zgiUUAao8y
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 27, 2026
Boebert's response was anything but simple. Clearly thrown by the question, she stumbled over her own words, trying to come up with an answer before complaining about the cost of renewable energy. Morgan didn't let Boebert off the hook, asking, "...[prices] are still rising. Do you think that is a problem for the president?" Boebert once again rambled on, even suggesting that Elon Musk be made Speaker of the House and blaming "Somali pirates in Minnesota." Minnesota is a landlocked state, which must make it difficult for pirates to get there. Morgan tried to follow Boebert's train of thought, but decided not to ask for any clarifications on her three-minute rant.
Now, every post Boebert makes on X is followed by countless responses asking, "What is inflation?" Even Jimmy Kimmel was kind enough to take the time to help Boebert by comparing her long-winded non-answer to the Federal Reserve's single-sentence definition of inflation.
This wasn't Lauren Boebert's first fumble
Boebert's inflation flub isn't the first time her understanding of the federal government has been questioned. In 2022, the congressperson took to X (then Twitter) to claim, "The Constitution is not evolving. To say that spits in the face of every single one of our founders." In reality, the United States Constitution is a living document meant to be changed over time so it reflects current times. Thomas Jefferson, one of the better-known founders of the nation and the country's third president, believed that the Constitution should be rewritten every 19 years to match generations of people, writing to James Madison in 1789 that "Every constitution then, & every law, naturally expires at the end of 19 years. If it be enforced longer, it is an act of force, & not of right." Jefferson was not alone, as Article V of the Constitution sets the rules for amending the document over time.
In 2024, Boebert was openly mocked during a hearing on the EPA. In the hearing, Boebert asked EPA administrator Michael Regan if he would repeal the actions of "rogue bureaucrats" who enacted "unconstitutional regulations" after the Supreme Court ruled that federal agencies would need congressional approval or guidance from the courts to make changes. Regan, confused, asked Boebert whether she understood the ruling, which led Boebert to double down on her confounding stance, claiming that the highest court in the land had deemed certain actions unconstitutional, though she failed to mention any specific examples. Regan couldn't help but laugh. Representative Daniel Goldman later jumped in to explain the Supreme Court's decision for Boebert. Perhaps the congressperson was too caught up in investigating alien conspiracy theories to properly review the Supreme Court's ruling.