Lauren Boebert Gets Caught In The (Second) Most Embarrassing Blunder Of Her Career

Lauren Boebert is no stranger to messy controversies, and her actions at a closed-door deposition have added to her growing list of embarrassing moments. After months of arguing between the Clintons and Republicans, Bill and Hillary Clinton agreed to testify before Congress on their connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Hillary Clinton's deposition came first, with the former Democratic presidential nominee putting out a copy of her testimony just before her meeting with members of the House Oversight Committee. In her statement that she shared on X, Clinton stated: "I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein." While Hillary may not have any direct connections to Epstein, Bill Clinton undeniably does.

The Clintons had been fighting to have their deposition happen in front of cameras and open to the public, wishing to ensure that their words were heard by the American people, but Rep. James Comer, who heads the Oversight Committee, would not allow it. But thanks to Boebert's action during Hillary's deposition, the Clintons have another reason to argue to allow the press into the room.

JUST IN: Advisors to Hillary Clinton say the House Oversight Committee's closed-door deposition has been paused after it was revealed that Lauren Boebert shared an unauthorized photo from the hearing with Benny Johnson, who then posted it on social media, as seen below. pic.twitter.com/NzXbQv4ivI — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 26, 2026

In the middle of the proceedings, Lauren Boebert took a photo of Hillary Clinton and reportedly sent it to right-wing political YouTuber Benny Johnson, who posted it on X. As if to make sure no one could question where the photo came from, Boebert made sure to include her placard in the picture — and Johnson was sure to credit her. This action brought the deposition to a halt; Hillary Clinton's attorneys argued that Boebert's actions went against the explicit demands from the committee that the proceedings happen out of view of the public.