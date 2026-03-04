Sean Hannity Exposes Romance With Ainsley Earhardt Is Riddled With Red Flags In Tell-All Interview

Plenty of folks believe that Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's relationship won't last. And, after Hannity's latest interview, way more people may be anticipating their breakup. Despite being in the public eye, Hannity and Earhardt tend to keep their romance fairly private. Consequently, it was somewhat surprising when he recently opened up about life with his fiancée on "The Katie Miller Podcast." He didn't just get candid about the good parts of their relationship; he also put some red flags on display for the world to see.

One interesting detail of Hannity and Earhardt's relationship that fans already knew is that the pair is long-distance despite being engaged. Hannity lives in Florida, while Earhardt is at home in New York. When asked about this, Hannity told Miller, "It's kind of like — when I'm with her, I'm on vacation." This makes sense considering how much time they spend apart. They do see each other regularly, though. He revealed, "We've never missed a weekend."

Of course, in any relationship, finding what works for you is key. Even so, if this couple feels like they're on vacation from their lives whenever they're together, they may still be in the honeymoon phase, a phase that may drag on if they only see each other once a week. Hannity doesn't seem to see this changing anytime soon. He claimed he's happy to be so busy with work, saying, "Otherwise I'd be driving her crazy."