Sean Hannity Exposes Romance With Ainsley Earhardt Is Riddled With Red Flags In Tell-All Interview
Plenty of folks believe that Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's relationship won't last. And, after Hannity's latest interview, way more people may be anticipating their breakup. Despite being in the public eye, Hannity and Earhardt tend to keep their romance fairly private. Consequently, it was somewhat surprising when he recently opened up about life with his fiancée on "The Katie Miller Podcast." He didn't just get candid about the good parts of their relationship; he also put some red flags on display for the world to see.
One interesting detail of Hannity and Earhardt's relationship that fans already knew is that the pair is long-distance despite being engaged. Hannity lives in Florida, while Earhardt is at home in New York. When asked about this, Hannity told Miller, "It's kind of like — when I'm with her, I'm on vacation." This makes sense considering how much time they spend apart. They do see each other regularly, though. He revealed, "We've never missed a weekend."
Of course, in any relationship, finding what works for you is key. Even so, if this couple feels like they're on vacation from their lives whenever they're together, they may still be in the honeymoon phase, a phase that may drag on if they only see each other once a week. Hannity doesn't seem to see this changing anytime soon. He claimed he's happy to be so busy with work, saying, "Otherwise I'd be driving her crazy."
Sean Hannity let some questionable details slip
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's perspective on their living situation is bound to raise eyebrows. Yet, Hannity insisted that even if it isn't typical, the arrangement is ideal for them. Yet, there were some other interesting tidbits that the Fox News host let slip that may prompt questioning among fans. Hannity cited their shared values and faith, as well as how much she supports him as reasons why their relationship works. Interestingly, though, these reasons seemed particularly focused on himself, rather than pointing out Earhardt's good qualities.
Another surprising detail of their romance started right at the beginning. Hannity and Earhardt had worked together for years before becoming an item. When it came time for Hannity to ask Earhardt out, he told Katie Miller, "She insisted I ask my boss." It sounds like practicality took priority over romance even at the beginning. Years later, Hannity popped another important question. He said that asking Earhardt to marry him was "as natural as us sitting here." Even so, he still had doubts. "The only thing I had in the back of my head is 'what if she says no?'" he recalled. So, the pair may not have discussed marriage too much before he got down on one knee. Earhardt said "yes" even if Hannity wasn't entirely confident beforehand, but are all their fans totally confident that this relationship will stand the test of time? Definitely not.