Side-By-Side Pics Of Paris Jackson's Face Show How Much She's Transformed

While many celebrity nepo babies compete for a spot in the limelight, Paris Jackson inherited one of the brightest from her late father, Michael Jackson. As the king of pop's only daughter, the actor, model, and activist has grown up in the public eye — even as she and her brothers have tried to maintain a degree of privacy. Numerous rumors about Michael's three children have circulated over the years, but Paris has always attempted to navigate the attention in a way that feels authentic. Her worldly upbringing, traveling to five-star hotels and impoverished nations alike, undoubtedly influenced her many style transformations, and side-by-side pics of the star showcase just how much she's grown up.

Walking the red carpet for the 2012 LA premiere of her father's posthumous film, "Michael Jackson THE IMMORTAL World Tour", 13-year-old Paris was a product of the times. Her black tightline made her blue eyes pop, and paired with her straightened hair, Avril Lavigne was surely the inspiration behind her more punk look.

Still rocking the same thicker brow over a decade later, Paris started styling her hair with a wavier texture — blond highlights really help to emphasize her sunny California roots. Her makeup for the 2026 Grammy afterparty was also a much subtler look, leaving her lower lashline bare and letting a smokey upper lid do all the talking. While Paris has been outspoken about the tragic details of her upbringing, she's aged with grace amid public opinions about her appearance.