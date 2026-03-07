Side-By-Side Pics Of Paris Jackson's Face Show How Much She's Transformed
While many celebrity nepo babies compete for a spot in the limelight, Paris Jackson inherited one of the brightest from her late father, Michael Jackson. As the king of pop's only daughter, the actor, model, and activist has grown up in the public eye — even as she and her brothers have tried to maintain a degree of privacy. Numerous rumors about Michael's three children have circulated over the years, but Paris has always attempted to navigate the attention in a way that feels authentic. Her worldly upbringing, traveling to five-star hotels and impoverished nations alike, undoubtedly influenced her many style transformations, and side-by-side pics of the star showcase just how much she's grown up.
Walking the red carpet for the 2012 LA premiere of her father's posthumous film, "Michael Jackson THE IMMORTAL World Tour", 13-year-old Paris was a product of the times. Her black tightline made her blue eyes pop, and paired with her straightened hair, Avril Lavigne was surely the inspiration behind her more punk look.
Still rocking the same thicker brow over a decade later, Paris started styling her hair with a wavier texture — blond highlights really help to emphasize her sunny California roots. Her makeup for the 2026 Grammy afterparty was also a much subtler look, leaving her lower lashline bare and letting a smokey upper lid do all the talking. While Paris has been outspoken about the tragic details of her upbringing, she's aged with grace amid public opinions about her appearance.
Paris Jackson's appearance often sparks paternity speculation online
While the truth about Paris Jackson's mother, Debbie Rowe, and her relationship with Michael Jackson leans closer to a case of surrogacy than a romantic marriage, the mother and daughter have managed to become close. Rare reunion selfies posted to Paris' Instagram Story in February 2026 made headlines for their sweetness, as well as Rowe's own transformation following her breast cancer treatment. However, the selfies received a less-than-heartfelt reception from spectators who used them to reinvigorate the debate surrounding Michael's paternity, as well as Paris' claim to being a Black woman.
Paris Jackson just shared this beautiful picture with her mom Debbie Rowe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7AoDZbRX4g
— Jackson Dynasty (@JacksonDynasty_) February 26, 2026
In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Paris recalled how her father "would look me in the eyes and ... be like, 'You're Black. Be proud of your roots.'" Paris has always received backlash for this claim, such as when one user on X opined, "Compare Paris to any real Jackson — Janet, Jermaine, Tito kids. Night and day. She don't got the look, the structure, NOTHING. Identifying as Black don't change genetics. Period." The logic behind these claims inherently erases Paris' biracial identity, propagated by rumors that Michael is not her real father.
One user on X did defend Paris amid the post-reunion wave of paternity speculation by writing, "I'm probably alone [in] this ... but I think those are Michael Jackson's biological kids. Paris looks like him to me no matter how white she is." As celebrities and public figures have become mirrors for broader cultural issues, it seems inevitable that Paris would find herself in the crosshairs over the years as to what it means to be white-passing.