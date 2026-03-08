Photos Of Natalie Harp Before & After Trump Hired Her Prove She Hasn't Fully Escaped 'MAGA Face'
Natalie Harp is a familiar face in President Donald Trump's inner circle, and like most of the women in his orbit, she's adopted some of the signature MAGA aesthetics that signal you're a Trump supporter through and through. Harp has seemingly managed to escape "Mar-a-Lago face" thus far, but she's still given her makeup routine a major upgrade. Likewise, the White House staffer may have visited a cosmetic surgeon at some point too. Harp first became a public Trump fan in 2019 when she delivered a speech at her alma mater, Liberty University, praising the president for instating the Right to Try Act, which allows terminally ill patients who have not responded to on-the-market treatments and have failed to be accepted to clinical trials to try more experimental options.
Harp claimed to have benefitted from this legislation herself. She was diagnosed with stage 2 bone cancer and traditional treatments failed to work. In her speech, Harp praised Trump for giving her a fighting chance. She has been a loyal soldier ever since, and her new look reflects it. During Harp's 2019 speech, she was wearing minimal makeup, but fast-forward to 2026, and she looks very different indeed. Her job as the president's executive assistant has repeatedly put Harp in the spotlight, and it's highlighted her altered appearance.
These days, the Trump staffer sports thick, dark eyebrows that stand out against her pale skin and bleach blonde hair, typically paired with thick winged eyeliner and lips that may or may not have seen some filler. Her eyes also appear less droopy. Harp still has some way to go if she's aiming to embrace the "Mar-a-Lago face" trend, which is marked by getting so much filler and Botox that everyone can immediately tell you got work done.
Harp doesn't need a Mar-a-Lago makeover to prove her loyalty to Trump
To say Natalie Harp is devoted to Donald Trump would be a massive understatement. She is very close to him, to the extent that she even makes his Secret Service detail nervous. According to Michael Wolff's book, "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America," they're concerned that Harp is "a potential danger to herself as well as to the president." To put things into perspective, the White House staffer was apparently once willing to spend her summer in a locker room at Trump's golf club to stay close to him (she initially stayed in a maid's room, but decided it was too far from her boss and quickly relocated).
Alex Winstead also detailed in his book, "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power," how Harp set the first lady's teeth on edge after she discovered the devoted aide in her husband's private Mar-a-Lago quarters. Needless to say, this little tidbit only made those Trump and Harp affair rumors worse. The government employee's nickname is the "human printer," per The New York Times, because Harp is known for carting around a portable printer (with spare batteries, just in case), which she uses to print out flattering articles about the president. They're then handed to the divisive politician to marvel at.
The staunch loyalist is also reportedly the one who types the president's infamous social media posts, as he dictates them to her. Trump calls Harp "sweetie," and she calls him her "guardian and protector in this life," per authenticated letters Harp wrote to her boss, which were obtained by The New York Times. These missives also include phrases like "I don't ever want to let you down" and "You are all that matters to me." Sheesh!