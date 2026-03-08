Photos Of Natalie Harp Before & After Trump Hired Her Prove She Hasn't Fully Escaped 'MAGA Face'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Natalie Harp is a familiar face in President Donald Trump's inner circle, and like most of the women in his orbit, she's adopted some of the signature MAGA aesthetics that signal you're a Trump supporter through and through. Harp has seemingly managed to escape "Mar-a-Lago face" thus far, but she's still given her makeup routine a major upgrade. Likewise, the White House staffer may have visited a cosmetic surgeon at some point too. Harp first became a public Trump fan in 2019 when she delivered a speech at her alma mater, Liberty University, praising the president for instating the Right to Try Act, which allows terminally ill patients who have not responded to on-the-market treatments and have failed to be accepted to clinical trials to try more experimental options.

Harp claimed to have benefitted from this legislation herself. She was diagnosed with stage 2 bone cancer and traditional treatments failed to work. In her speech, Harp praised Trump for giving her a fighting chance. She has been a loyal soldier ever since, and her new look reflects it. During Harp's 2019 speech, she was wearing minimal makeup, but fast-forward to 2026, and she looks very different indeed. Her job as the president's executive assistant has repeatedly put Harp in the spotlight, and it's highlighted her altered appearance.

Mark Wilson & Alex Wong/Getty

These days, the Trump staffer sports thick, dark eyebrows that stand out against her pale skin and bleach blonde hair, typically paired with thick winged eyeliner and lips that may or may not have seen some filler. Her eyes also appear less droopy. Harp still has some way to go if she's aiming to embrace the "Mar-a-Lago face" trend, which is marked by getting so much filler and Botox that everyone can immediately tell you got work done.