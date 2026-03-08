The Truth About Savannah Guthrie's Father Is So Heartbreaking

Insiders reckon Savannah Guthrie might never return to "Today" after her mom, Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping, which is hardly surprising. The "Today" show co-anchor has been going through a very rough time since Nancy was abducted from her home in January 2026. Savannah Guthrie has already weathered the tragic death of her father, Charles Guthrie, and one can only imagine the emotional turmoil she's been dealing with since her mother's disappearance. Charles, who died of a heart attack when she was just 16, has come up in conversation many times over the years, with the New York Times bestselling author often speaking of him fondly.

In a 2014 column she wrote for Today.com, Savannah reminisced about the man her father was and the wonderful example he'd set for her and her two siblings. Charles was a man of integrity, Savannah wrote, confirming that he'd instilled those same values in her. "He had an unbending notion of right and wrong. His moral clarity was demanding and sometimes intimidating, but he tempered it, at the moment you most needed and least expected it, with kindness and mercy," she shared. The journalist remembered her dad as someone who regularly evoked belly laughs, turned everyday tasks into adventures, and lit up the lives of those around him.

Understandably, Charles's death changed Savannah's life forever. She told Today in 2024 that she had been out with friends for the evening and came home to find that her father was gone forever. "It was earth-shattering," she admitted. "Sometimes I divide my life into two parts. Before my dad died, and after." Clearly, he had a big impact on her, as Savannah sweetly named her son Charles after him.