Savannah Guthrie's Fate At Today Confirmed By NBC Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on January 31. And despite public interest and a $1 million reward on the table for information about her whereabouts, the FBI has yet to name a suspect in this strange case. Fans have seen Savannah Guthrie numerous times via updates she's shared on social media throughout this harrowing time. Yet, folks would surely rather see her back at "Today" under happier circumstances. During her absence, former "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb has been filling in for Savannah.

After Savannah's return to the "Today" studio, host Jenna Bush Hager talked about the visit on "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle." "Savannah has come back to her home here at 30 Rock and Studio 1A," Bush Hager explained, per Today. "We got to see her this morning and in her perfect way she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in this room..." She continued, "She said that she has the intention to return to the show. Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it's also her home and where she feels so loved... I don't know when she is actually returning to the show, but she was here and that felt so good to get to hug her." So, it seems Savannah's formal return is forthcoming, and all of her colleagues are surely hoping that, when that happens, Nancy's case will be closed.