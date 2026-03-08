Robert De Niro's Feud With Donald Trump Started Long Before He Took Office

It's no secret that Robert De Niro hates Donald Trump. The iconic actor started making waves when he spoke out against Trump during the 2016 election, but De Niro's feelings about the president go further back than many think. The "Taxi Driver" star was going after the former host of "The Apprentice" as far back as 2011, and it all started with Barack Obama.

While Trump had been famous since the 1980s, his political period really took hold when he became the major voice behind the fabricated "Birtherism" movement, which claimed that Obama was not actually born in the United States. The entire conspiracy was built on a foundation of false reports and a misunderstanding of immigration law, but it took root and became an ongoing annoyance for Obama. Trump especially liked to push the conspiracy, even claiming to have sent investigators to Hawaii and telling Meredith Vieira on "Today" that "I have people that actually have been studying it and they cannot believe what they're finding."

None of this sat well with De Niro, who decided to take on his fellow New Yorker. De Niro laid into Trump in an April 2011 interview with NBC News (via Los Angeles Times): "Don't go out there and say things unless you can back them up. How dare you? That's awful to do." Trump, unsurprisingly, didn't take De Niro's critique lying down. Instead, he went on "Fox & Friends" and attacked De Niro's intelligence, saying, "we're not dealing with Albert Einstein."

Less than a month later, Obama took the stage at the White House Correspondents Dinner and mocked the birtherism movement and Trump, who was in attendance. It would be another five years before Trump finally admitted that Obama was born in the United States.