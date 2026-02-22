10 Times Celebs Went On Unfiltered Rants About Donald Trump
As a whole, Hollywood doesn't like President Donald Trump. The glitzy community has never been particularly conservative, but famous people have been especially vocal in the decade following Trump's ascension to the Oval Office. Celebrities have ceded their time at awards shows to encourage audiences to vote. They've used their social media platforms to endorse candidates and raise awareness of various political issues. They've attended protests and spoken at campaign rallies. They've donated to campaigns. Some celebs even left the country after Trump's win in a clear display of their disapproval of his job as president. Life is often different for celebrities than it is for common folk, but everyone has the same president, and celebrities have been impacted by Trump's presidency, too.
And just like regular people, sometimes celebrities give their totally honest opinions about Trump. The difference for celebrities is that those opinions become news, with hundreds of thousands — sometimes millions of people paying attention to what they said. Some opinions were shared unprompted, others planned. Some were carefully edited, while others required a follow-up statement the next day. No matter how they came across, the opinions were genuine, and they were raw. Here are 10 celebrities who went on unfiltered rants about Donald Trump.
Robert De Niro made a statement at the Tonys
Robert De Niro is an icon of film. He's got two Oscars to his name, and his filmography includes some of the greatest pictures ever made. He's also one of the most outspoken celebrities in Hollywood, and he has been for decades. In the late '90s, De Niro lobbied against the impeachment of Bill Clinton, and he donated to Al Gore's 2000 presidential campaign. De Niro has become especially publicly activated in the Donald Trump era, making multiple statements against the president. One of his most unfiltered statements came about at the 2018 Tony Awards. De Niro walked on stage and said, "I'm gonna say one thing: F*** Trump." He let the crowd applaud for several seconds before following up with, "It's no longer 'down with Trump,' it's 'f*** Trump.'"
De Niro hasn't gotten any kinder to Trump. In a 2024 interview with Jimmy Kimmel (who's had plenty of his own beef with the president), De Niro responded to a rant that Trump went on about the Oscar winner, criticizing the actor and giving De Niro one of his infamous nicknames. "He's so f***ng stupid," De Niro said about Trump to Kimmel. "Look at the lame, inane things that he said. He's so stupid, he can't even say anything clever. He's a f***ing moron," De Niro added, before encouraging people to vote in the 2024 presidential election.
Mark Ruffalo used his interview time to dump on Trump
It's easy to tell where Mark Ruffalo stands politically. The Oscar nominee uses his platform to speak on the causes he's passionate about — a quick look through his social media shows exactly where the actor stands. But Ruffalo doesn't just advocate online. At the 2026 Golden Globes, for example, Ruffalo spoke with USA Today about his stances on President Donald Trump and other issues plaguing the United States at the time. "[Donald Trump is] telling the world that international law doesn't matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality, but the guy is a convicted felon, a convicted rapist. He's a pedophile. He's the worst human being. If we're relying on this guy's morality for the most powerful country in the world, then we're all in a lot of trouble," Ruffalo said.
The actor continued by stating his love for the United States and telling others who are feeling scared that he was with them. Ruffalo was also asked about using the awards ceremony as a platform for sharing political messages. He said that while he did want to celebrate, he couldn't ignore what was happening around the country, and he again pointed to the pin he was wearing that said "Be Good" in honor of Renee Good, who was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis just days prior.
Madonna spoke up at the Women's March
Madonna is one of the most successful musicians of all time. Madonna has popularized fashion trends, and she had a longstanding feud with the Vatican near the beginning of her career. To say she's influential is an understatement. On January 21, 2017, the day after President Donald Trump's first inauguration, thousands of women took to Washington, D.C., for the Women's March. Madonna was one of the women in attendance, and she performed and gave a speech at the event. The singer's speech began not unlike many similar speeches, recognizing that those in attendance were upset by Trump's victory but encouraging everyone to remain strong. However, her speech took a violent turn a few minutes in. "Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House," she said.
Madonna did continue with a message of choosing love, but her quip about the White House infuriated many Americans, particularly conservatives. While others defended her, Madonna addressed her speech in a subsequent, since-deleted post to Instagram. "I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt," Madonna wrote (via People), noting that she felt her words were taken "wildly out of context."
Rosie O'Donnell went off on Trump on social media
Rosie O'Donnell has never shied away from speaking her mind, and that certainly didn't change when President Donald Trump first ran for president. The two have gone after each other for years, and the comedian moved to Ireland ahead of the president's second term. But living on a different continent didn't stop O'Donnell and Trump's dramatic feud from exploding on social media again. In July 2025, Trump said he was considering revoking O'Donnell's United States citizenship. O'Donnell responded to his threats via Instagram. "you want to revoke my citizenship? go ahead and try, king joffrey with a tangerine spray tan i'm not yours to silence i never was [sic]," O'Donnell wrote alongside a photo of Trump next to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
O'Donnell didn't just use her Instagram post to compare Trump to one of the most infamous villains in TV history — she also contrasted herself with Trump. "you lie, you steal, you degrade – I nurture, I create, I persist[.] you are everything that is wrong with america – and I'm everything you hate about what's still right with it [sic]," she wrote. O'Donnell has continued using her social media platform to advocate for various causes, and she's gone after Trump a few more times. In response to comments from Kellyanne Conway, O'Donnell said of the president, "ur pungent perverted potus is a convicted felon – with more charges on the way – visibly decaying daily – struggling to stand up straight [sic]."
Olivia Wilde also ranted about Trump on social media
Olivia Wilde has never hidden her disdain for President Donald Trump. In 2017, the actor and director, along with fellow actor Mark Ruffalo and fellow director Michael Moore, joined a large group of protestors outside of Trump Tower in New York City. Wilde carried a sign that read "#RESIST" and was filmed leading the crowd in a call-and-response chant, saying phrases like, "Trump is not a legitimate president," and "Trump is not America" (via Instagram). Footage of Wilde nodding along to one of Moore's quips also became a meme that is still used to this day.
Just days after protesting, Wilde took to Instagram to continue campaigning against the president. "Hi good morning I despise Donald Trump with all my guts, and his speech last night only confirmed what a pathetic, petulant, dishonest pig he is, and you may now proceed to tell me why I'm an old, ugly, wretched communist and I will give precisely zero f***s. Happy Humpday," Wilde's caption read. The filmmaker has also been impacted by Trump creatively. In 2022, she shared that she used quotes from Trump to inspire parts of her film "Don't Worry Darling," which was set in the 1950s. "[T]here was this gross tendency of Trump's to be very nostalgic about a better time. What these men are referring to is a time that was horrific for anyone who wasn't a straight white cis man," Wilde told Elle.
Jack White has gone off on Trump multiple times
Jack White, best known as one-half of the duo that made up The White Stripes, is certainly no fan of President Donald Trump. The Grammy winner regularly takes the opportunity to send messages to the president via social media, and he never holds back. In late 2025, after director Rob Reiner and his wife were found slain in their home, rather than expressing sympathy, Trump essentially blamed their death on their political beliefs, and White found these comments despicable. "Trump you disgusting, vile, egomaniac, loser, child. Neither he nor any one of his followers can defend this gross, horrible insult to a beautiful artist who gave the world so much. To use someone's tragic death to promote your own vanity and fascist authoritarian agenda is a corrupt and narcissistic sin," White said on Instagram, along with a screenshot of Trump's original post.
Just a couple of months later, in 2026, White took to Instagram again to criticize Trump, this time after Trump posted to social media a video of Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, which many people, conservatives included, found racist. "That's right, trump [sic] is a racist, a rapist, a felon, a grifter ... How is it possible we've given this evil man so much power?" White said in a long caption. "Arrest this man. Impeach this man. 25th amendment this man. Indict this man. Jail this man," he added.
Mickey Rourke has been feuding with Trump for decades
Actor and boxer Mickey Rourke has given plenty of unfiltered opinions about President Donald Trump, but Rourke's issues with Trump run far deeper than just politics. As Rourke explained on an episode of the "Real Quick With Mike Swick Podcast," back in the '90s, Rourke and late rapper Tupac Shakur stayed at the Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, while filming the movie "Bullet." Rourke claims the two caused about $7,000 worth of damage, but that Trump went overboard with his reaction. "This scumbag Trump sued me for $28,000, plus he put in about six paragraphs of the worst, negative, demeaning, disrespectful s*** you could write about two people. So, it's personal with me," Rourke said.
Ever since that incident, Rourke hasn't been a fan of The Donald, and he's taken multiple opportunities to express so. In an interview with Piers Morgan in 2022, Rourke claimed that some things he had said about Trump resulted in a surprising visit from some government officials. "It's now the Divided States of America, and there's one big reason for that, but I'm not going to go into it because I don't need another visit from the Secret Service," Rourke said.
Cher has no love for Trump
Cher isn't shy with her real feelings about President Donald Trump. She never has been. The music and film icon has railed against Trump since he was first the Republican candidate for president in 2016. That year, Cher campaigned for Hillary Clinton, and at a rally for the former first lady, the Grammy winner went off for about 15 minutes and seemed to hold back none of her thoughts on Trump. "Do you remember 'Fun With Dick and Jane?' It's like 'Racist Fun With Dick and Jane.' We're going to build walls!" Cher said. She added, "Consummate liar, doesn't care who [he] hurts, insane, and, you know, sociopathic narcissist. I just wish he'd fall off the face of the Earth" (via The New York Times).
Some people did not take kindly to Cher's remarks, and she heard them loud and clear. But the Oscar winner didn't seem to mind. In a post to social media following her campaign rally appearance, Cher defended herself, saying she would've still supported Clinton had she known what the public's reaction would be. In 2020, Cher took to social media to go off on Trump again. "I wish trump every Moment Of suffering he's Brought Our Country.Every moment Of Pain He's Caused Our People & 4 Every VET Hes Called Stupid Or A Loser May He Never Draw an Easy Breath,May Their Parents, Siblings,Spouses,Children Haunt His Every Worthless, Empty, Cowardice Breath [sic]," she wrote.
Miley Cyrus took up for women against Trump
Miley Cyrus is a socially aware citizen. She started the Happy Hippie Foundation to support vulnerable youth, and she's used her platform in the past to promote unity and open-mindedness. Cyrus isn't afraid to be unfiltered, though, and she has been in the past toward President Donald Trump (Trump has bizarrely shaded Cyrus in the past, too). In 2016, after Trump posted a side-by-side comparison of Ted Cruz's wife to his own wife, Cyrus said in a since-deleted Instagram post, "Trump can't stop won't stop saying stupid ass sexist s***!!!! Comparing two women! Are you f***ing kidding!" as reported by Billboard. "We will not allow you to destroy everything we have overcome as women!" she continued.
Cyrus didn't appear to feel any differently toward Trump just a few years later. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Cyrus spoke candidly about some of the statements she made prior to the 2016 election, including that she would move out of the country if Trump were to be elected. Cyrus said, "But for me to move away — what the f*** is that going to change? As someone who is so proud of being an activist, am I going to feel proud of myself just running away from, and leaving everyone else here to live under, a completely racist, sexist, hateful a**hole? You can't leave everyone else to fend for themselves."
Will Smith said he got emotional over some of Trump's comments
Will Smith was one of hundreds of celebrities — and millions of Americans — who didn't want to see Donald Trump elected president. While promoting one of his films ahead of the 2016 election, Smith proved that he's a feminist when he said in an interview with News.com.au, "For a man to be able to publicly refer to a woman as a fat pig, that makes me teary. And for people to applaud, that is absolutely f***ing insanity to me." He continued, "My grandmother would have smacked my teeth out of my head if I had referred to a woman as a fat pig. And I cannot understand how people can clap for that. It's absolutely collective insanity," adding that he'd kick his sons out of his house if they were to say something like that.
Smith also added a touch of optimism. "For me, deep down in my heart, I believe that America won't and we can't (elect Mr. Trump). Of all the things he has said, and we could go through the laundry list, that was the one that was such an absolute illustration of a darkness of his soul. I just cannot figure out how people can clap for that," he said. Of course, Trump was elected president, and after making those comments, Smith considered running for office himself. "I will certainly do my part, whether it remain artistic or at some point ventures into the political arena," Smith said on an episode of "Pod Save America."