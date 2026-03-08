Lisa Rinna & Her On-Screen Love Interest Hated Each Other BTS Of Days Of Our Lives

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before Lisa Rinna was a Traitor, a Bravo Housewife, and even before her iconic pouty lips took center stage, she played Billie Reed on the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives" for hundreds of episodes from 1992 to 1995, and 2002 (with many guest appearances afterward). But although Rinna has transformed alongside her career over the years, she's always been willing to spill the tea, and she likes it strong. In her memoir, "You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It" released in February 2026, she called former "Days of Our Lives" co-star Robert Kelker-Kelly, who played Billie's love interest Bo Brady, the "biggest bully in Hollywood" according to Page Six.

But it's not Rinna's style to spare her audience the details. She said her time working with Kelker-Kelly was "living hell" when the cameras stopped rolling, and provided examples. "I'd go so far as to say verbally abusive," the "Traitors" star claimed. "He was passive aggressive, manipulative and played weird mind games. I had to work with him every day, often half-naked to do love scenes. If I didn't do what he wanted, he'd give me the silent treatment." It's unclear what he wanted her to do in those instances.

Rinna said that she was unable to anticipate what mood Kelker-Kelly would show up to work in on any given day, and called the stress of the anticipation draining. She went on to allege that after the "General Hospital" star randomly left set on one occasion, NBC hired Rinna and her co-star Kristian Alfonso a security team who drove them to work for three weeks to protect them from potential harm, although Rinna said she never thought she was in danger.