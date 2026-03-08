Lisa Rinna & Her On-Screen Love Interest Hated Each Other BTS Of Days Of Our Lives
Before Lisa Rinna was a Traitor, a Bravo Housewife, and even before her iconic pouty lips took center stage, she played Billie Reed on the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives" for hundreds of episodes from 1992 to 1995, and 2002 (with many guest appearances afterward). But although Rinna has transformed alongside her career over the years, she's always been willing to spill the tea, and she likes it strong. In her memoir, "You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It" released in February 2026, she called former "Days of Our Lives" co-star Robert Kelker-Kelly, who played Billie's love interest Bo Brady, the "biggest bully in Hollywood" according to Page Six.
But it's not Rinna's style to spare her audience the details. She said her time working with Kelker-Kelly was "living hell" when the cameras stopped rolling, and provided examples. "I'd go so far as to say verbally abusive," the "Traitors" star claimed. "He was passive aggressive, manipulative and played weird mind games. I had to work with him every day, often half-naked to do love scenes. If I didn't do what he wanted, he'd give me the silent treatment." It's unclear what he wanted her to do in those instances.
Rinna said that she was unable to anticipate what mood Kelker-Kelly would show up to work in on any given day, and called the stress of the anticipation draining. She went on to allege that after the "General Hospital" star randomly left set on one occasion, NBC hired Rinna and her co-star Kristian Alfonso a security team who drove them to work for three weeks to protect them from potential harm, although Rinna said she never thought she was in danger.
Lisa Rinna went on to build a career around feuds
Robert Kelker-Kelly has never set the record straight on why he was fired from "Days of Our Lives," and went on to star as Stavros Cassadine on "General Hospital" until 2014. The original actor who played Bo, Peter Reckell, reprised the role. Rinna eventually made herself relevant to a different demographic than soap opera fans on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
She's had on-camera altercations with former co-stars like Kim Richards, Kathy Hilton, and her once good friend Denise Richards on the show. She and Kim had a fight that almost got physical in Amsterdam when Kim threatened to reveal a secret about Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin. Rinna and Hilton fought over Rinna's claims of Hilton's behind-the-scenes drama during a trip to Aspen. And her decades-long friendship with Denise crumbled over an alleged affair that Denise had with Brandi Glanville, which Denise denied and Rinna wanted answers about.
In her memoir, Rinna addressed a falling out she had with Bravo boss Andy Cohen after his 2023 book included their private texts. "After I read it, I was so mad, I threw his book in my fireplace and watched it burn gleefully," the actor wrote, per Page Six. But Rinna and Cohen have repaired their relationship, which was also impacted by her complicated feelings about "RHBH." During Rinna's February 2026 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live!," Cohen said, "And I have to thank you because what I realized is that you showed up for me on two of the most important days of my life" (via People). He also apologized on-air for using their messages for his memoir, sharing that he'd done the same off-air when they filmed the "Traitors" reunion together.