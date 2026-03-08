The Biggest Hater Of Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski's Rumored Affair Isn't Who You'd Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Former Trump Secretary Kristi Noem's many controversies inspired myriad headlines throughout her relatively brief, 13-month tenure as a member of his cabinet. Noem's rumored affair with her unofficial chief of staff, Corey Lewandowski, has been one of the most contentious, and apparently, even the likes of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller are disgusted by it. At least, that's what NBC News reporter Julia Ainsley claimed in her 2026 tell-all book, "Undue Process: The Inside Story of Trump's Mass Deportation Program." According to Ainsley, Miller completely abhors infidelity and is "personally repelled" by Noem and Lewandowski's dalliance as a result.

The outspoken staffer has also reportedly told those looking for advice on how to approach the Department of Homeland Security to "stay away from Corey." The White House decried these reports in a statement to the Daily Beast: "Stephen has never had any conversations or opinions about these unsubstantiated rumors." Unsubstantiated or not, Noem was asked about the affair rumors point blank, during a March 2025 House hearing, by California Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove, and she did not handle it well. For starters, Noem didn't deny the allegations, instead responding, "I am shocked that we're going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee today," per the New York Post.

Florida Representative Jared Moskowitz eventually spelled out to her, "I really think you need to say the word 'no' into the record so that you can clear that up." Alas, she never did, despite her husband, Bryon Noem, being present at the hearing. Then, when Lewandowski was asked about the trainwreck of a hearing and how Noem's non-response to the affair rumors might have affected Trump's decision to fire her, he told the Post simply, "You're asking me to speculate on things that I have no insight into."