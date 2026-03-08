Throwback Pics Of Savannah Chrisley's Spiky Pixie 'Do Are Jarring

Savannah Chrisley has undergone quite a few changes since entering the public eye on hit reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best" and its spinoff "Growing Up Chrisley." In particular, Savannah Chrisley's "Mar-A-Lago face" makeover, which is obvious in side-by-side photos, is jarring. In a similar vein, the Sassy by Savannah founder has also undergone quite the hair transformation in a relatively short amount of time. And throwback pics (which don't even throw it back all that far) of her spiky pixie cut really highlight just how dramatically her appearance has changed in just a few years.

Savannah debuted her pixie 'do in late 2019. In the below shot, she's speaking at a Rampage event, at the Belk at Cool Springs Galleria Mall in Franklin, Tennessee. But if you told us it was a photo of a "Bangerz"-era Miley Cyrus, we'd probably believe you at first glance. These days, Savannah's haircut looks more like something you'd find a dime a dozen of on Fox News, or at President Donald Trump's Florida resort. In fact, we wouldn't be entirely surprised if 2026 Savannah felt that 2019 Savannah looked too "woke" for her liking.

Terry Wyatt/Getty

But the reason she looks like a totally different person comes down to more than just Savannah's embrace of MAGAland (and all the cosmetic modifications that implies). Back in July 2025, The List spoke to red carpet hairstylist Luna Viola about country singer Reba McEntire's super-short hairstyle from the 1990s, and asked her why exactly a pixie cut in particular changes someone's look so much. "Hairstyles can alter people appearances by accentuating or downplaying facial features," Viola explained. "Short hair naturally exposes the whole face and emphasizes the jaw and cheekbones adding an edge to the look."