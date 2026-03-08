Throwback Pics Of Savannah Chrisley's Spiky Pixie 'Do Are Jarring
Savannah Chrisley has undergone quite a few changes since entering the public eye on hit reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best" and its spinoff "Growing Up Chrisley." In particular, Savannah Chrisley's "Mar-A-Lago face" makeover, which is obvious in side-by-side photos, is jarring. In a similar vein, the Sassy by Savannah founder has also undergone quite the hair transformation in a relatively short amount of time. And throwback pics (which don't even throw it back all that far) of her spiky pixie cut really highlight just how dramatically her appearance has changed in just a few years.
Savannah debuted her pixie 'do in late 2019. In the below shot, she's speaking at a Rampage event, at the Belk at Cool Springs Galleria Mall in Franklin, Tennessee. But if you told us it was a photo of a "Bangerz"-era Miley Cyrus, we'd probably believe you at first glance. These days, Savannah's haircut looks more like something you'd find a dime a dozen of on Fox News, or at President Donald Trump's Florida resort. In fact, we wouldn't be entirely surprised if 2026 Savannah felt that 2019 Savannah looked too "woke" for her liking.
But the reason she looks like a totally different person comes down to more than just Savannah's embrace of MAGAland (and all the cosmetic modifications that implies). Back in July 2025, The List spoke to red carpet hairstylist Luna Viola about country singer Reba McEntire's super-short hairstyle from the 1990s, and asked her why exactly a pixie cut in particular changes someone's look so much. "Hairstyles can alter people appearances by accentuating or downplaying facial features," Viola explained. "Short hair naturally exposes the whole face and emphasizes the jaw and cheekbones adding an edge to the look."
Savannah Chrisley immediately regretted her pixie cut
Don't just take our word for it when we say that Savannah Chrisley's short-lived pixie cut was a bit incongruous with what her brand has become. In a July 2020 interview with Us Weekly — less than a year after she hard-launched the look — the "Chrisley Knows Best" star expressed a bit of buyer's remorse over the extreme hairdo. Not only that, but Savannah also admitted that while she wanted to try something different with her hair, the decision to cut it so short wasn't one she made entirely of her own volition.
"I kind of just wanted a change. And I also had kind of gotten my hair colored too close in time by different people and it just completely fried my hair. So I really had no choice, but to cut it off," the businesswoman noted. "I had always wanted to give myself a pixie cut so I was like, you know what, let's just do it. And I did it and it was fun for a hot second and then I was like, 'Okay I want long hair again.'" Evidently, Savannah couldn't even wait for Mother Nature to take its course, instead opting to speed the process up as much as she could by utilizing hair masks and hair-growth supplements.
Funnily enough, her father and co-star, Todd Chrisley, beat her to the punch on this one. Shortly after his daughter debuted her pixie cut, he was quick to make his feelings known in her Instagram comments. "I'm not sure what I'm concerned with most, the lack of hair or the flannel?" Todd wrote in October 2019 (via People).