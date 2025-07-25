Reba McEntire Looks Like A Totally Different Person With These Super Short Hairstyles

Country music superstar Reba McEntire's stunning hair transformation cannot be understated. From the big, curly looks she rocked in the 1980s and early '90s, to the smooth and sleek styles she's played around with in more recent times, the "Fancy" singer has never been afraid to experiment with different hairstyles. However, one of McEntire's boldest hairstyles ever came during the back half of the 1990s, when she decided to cut her long, curly locks into a pixie cut. It was such a drastic change that it almost made her look like a totally different person.

According to McEntire, getting her managers and stylists to let her cut her hair so short was no easy feat. "They told me my hair was my image. 'You got your big hair all jacked up to Jesus. You can't cut your hair off,'" McEntire told Glamour in 2024, adding, "And I said, 'Well, it'll give you something else to talk about.' And they said, 'Oh, okay. That's an idea.' So we did." Though McEntire's team relented, they did so on the condition that she wear a wig for months on end before they were ready for her to debut her new look. Nevertheless, McEntire has described chopping off her hair in the '90s as "freeing." That in mind, we decided to not only take a look at McEntire's underrated pixie era, but consult an expert for some exclusive commentary why it was such a big change for her, as well as what sort of styles the country singer should lean into now that she's a bit older.