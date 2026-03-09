What Could Happen To Harry And Meghan When King Charles Dies?

The ripple effects of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's abrupt exit from the U.K. are still being felt to this day, and will likely continue to echo throughout the monarchy's history. Thanks to King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, there's been plenty of chatter about what will happen to the royal defectors when His Majesty dies. Harry and Prince William's years-long feud certainly doesn't bode well for the Sussexes' future once the Prince of Wales ascends the throne. One thing that seems certain, however, is that Meghan and Harry will attend Charles' funeral. In fact, The Telegraph reported in June 2025 that the plans for the event, known as Operation Menai Bridge, stipulate that they will feature quite prominently, as will the couple's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Sussexes are apparently set to be included in every aspect of the funeral, and the king has notably specified that Harry join William at the front of the procession too. Perhaps Charles is hoping that his death will finally put the squabble between the two brothers to rest and that forcing them to walk side by side on the day will lead to a reconciliation.

However, historian and royal biographer Andrew Lownie told NewsNation in November 2025 that he wouldn't put it past William to go against his father's wishes where the funeral plans are concerned, and that he could possibly forbid Harry and his family to attend the event altogether. As Lownie observed, "You know, the king clearly wants to get back in touch with [Harry] before he dies, but William and Harry, that's not going to happen."