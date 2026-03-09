What Could Happen To Harry And Meghan When King Charles Dies?
The ripple effects of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's abrupt exit from the U.K. are still being felt to this day, and will likely continue to echo throughout the monarchy's history. Thanks to King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, there's been plenty of chatter about what will happen to the royal defectors when His Majesty dies. Harry and Prince William's years-long feud certainly doesn't bode well for the Sussexes' future once the Prince of Wales ascends the throne. One thing that seems certain, however, is that Meghan and Harry will attend Charles' funeral. In fact, The Telegraph reported in June 2025 that the plans for the event, known as Operation Menai Bridge, stipulate that they will feature quite prominently, as will the couple's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The Sussexes are apparently set to be included in every aspect of the funeral, and the king has notably specified that Harry join William at the front of the procession too. Perhaps Charles is hoping that his death will finally put the squabble between the two brothers to rest and that forcing them to walk side by side on the day will lead to a reconciliation.
However, historian and royal biographer Andrew Lownie told NewsNation in November 2025 that he wouldn't put it past William to go against his father's wishes where the funeral plans are concerned, and that he could possibly forbid Harry and his family to attend the event altogether. As Lownie observed, "You know, the king clearly wants to get back in touch with [Harry] before he dies, but William and Harry, that's not going to happen."
Meghan and Harry could lose their royal titles altogether
With King Charles III having stripped former Prince Andrew of his royal titles in late 2025, thanks to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, it has opened the door for Prince William to do the same to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when Charles dies and he becomes king. Rumors swirled that the Prince of Wales actually planned on doing this long before Charles made an example of Andrew too. William has apparently long been furious that Meghan is still using her title to promote herself and her business ventures despite having vowed not to do so to the late Queen Elizabeth II, when she and Harry initially left the royal family.
"There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found," an insider disclosed to the Daily Beast in April 2025. Likewise, Andrew Lownie dished to NewsNation that William's first order of business as king will likely be to do away with the Sussexes' royal titles — and those of their two children, for good measure. "Getting rid of Andrew has been a very useful exercise in showing what's possible regarding titles. And it's a warning shot across Harry's bow," Lownie pointed out.
It doesn't help that there are also calls to remove Harry from the royal line of succession altogether. On Dan Wootton's "Outspoken" podcast, royal YouTuber Taz proclaimed that doing so is absolutely paramount. "I think it is dangerous to have them continue in the line of succession in the way that it is," Taz commented. "There is no way the public would ever accept them coming to the throne."
Meghan and Harry might get cut off from the royal family completely
Although Prince Harry and King Charles III have reportedly been trying to mend their fractured relationship, the same cannot be said for Prince William, and the ongoing feud between the two brothers could have grave repercussions for Harry and Meghan Markle when his father dies. Royal author Omid Scobie confirmed to People in March 2026 that, sadly, the relationship between the warring siblings remains as frosty as ever. "Nothing has changed," Scobie said, noting that Harry is "still waiting for that moment of accountability from his brother." William is likely waiting for some accountability on Harry's part too.
The royal defector did, after all, do irreparable damage to The Firm's reputation in Harry's tell-all memoir, "Spare." Scobie claims that he has been trying to mend fences but William really isn't interested. "The ball has been in William's court for some time now. And he's chosen not just to knock it back, but to kick it in the other direction," Scobie explained. The author might very well be right in that assertion, however shocking it might sound to fans.
In July 2025, gossip columnist Rob Shuter shared on his Substack that sources claimed William actually plans on completely cutting the Sussexes out of the royal family once he's king. "This isn't up for debate. William has already made the call. Harry will have zero role, zero title, and zero place in the new monarchy," one insider alleged. Another stated simply, "Harry's future in the UK is over. He's not just being sidelined — he's being cut out entirely."