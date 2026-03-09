Christina Applegate's First Marriage Was Always Doomed To Fail

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever been in a situation that you knew wasn't right for you, but decided to see it through to the end because you felt like you were already in too deep? Well, "Married... with Children" alum Christina Applegate can relate. From 2001 to 2007, the beloved star was married to fellow actor Johnathon Schaech, known for his roles in movies including 1998's "Houdini" and the 2008 remake of the horror classic "Prom Night." And, while Applegate and Schaech now maintain a friendship as exes, the "Anchorman" star confessed that she saw the end of their romantic relationship coming from a mile away.

When it comes to testing compatibility, you may have heard of the viral "orange peel theory." If you're a fan of "How I Met Your Mother," you're probably even familiar with the "olive theory." However, Applegate has her own proposal: The "shoe theory." In her 2026 memoir, "You with the Sad Eyes," Applegate wrote, "I have advice for women. If you go on a first date with a guy and you don't like his shoes, run — shoes are a telltale sign of whether or not a relationship will last." As the actor recalled, Schaech showed up to their first date wearing a pair of boots that she did not find in the least bit appealing.

"I think they were supposed to look like a cowboy boot, but they missed the mark by a wide margin," she explained. Nevertheless, those boots walked all the way to the altar. Despite Applegate's gut feeling that their union was doomed to fail, she went through with it, rather than leaving Schaech at the altar. To be fair, it's not like they don't still care for each other.