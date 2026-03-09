Rare Photos Of Barron Trump Posted By His Siblings

Raised by parents who guarded his privacy fiercely, Barron Trump has been absent from the public eye for most of his life, with occasional cameos at major political events to show support for his dad (that's President Donald Trump to you). That's why it's fun to see glimpses of the youngest first son from the people who know him best: his family.

Around Barron's March 20 birthday, sister Tiffany Trump usually posts a throwback pic of the young man, along with a loving greeting. These childhood photos of Barron give a clue about the towering height he would enjoy once adolescence kicked in. His other siblings are less consistent about showing the college student online, perhaps knowing how much his mother, First Lady Melania Trump, tries to keep him shielded from prying eyes. Still, they've been known to show pride in their little bro by sharing family group shots on occasion as well. Here, we present a few of the best examples.