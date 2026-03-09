Rare Photos Of Barron Trump Posted By His Siblings
Raised by parents who guarded his privacy fiercely, Barron Trump has been absent from the public eye for most of his life, with occasional cameos at major political events to show support for his dad (that's President Donald Trump to you). That's why it's fun to see glimpses of the youngest first son from the people who know him best: his family.
Around Barron's March 20 birthday, sister Tiffany Trump usually posts a throwback pic of the young man, along with a loving greeting. These childhood photos of Barron give a clue about the towering height he would enjoy once adolescence kicked in. His other siblings are less consistent about showing the college student online, perhaps knowing how much his mother, First Lady Melania Trump, tries to keep him shielded from prying eyes. Still, they've been known to show pride in their little bro by sharing family group shots on occasion as well. Here, we present a few of the best examples.
Young Barron was hardly recognizable as a boy
By far the most consistent chronicler of the youngest Trump son's birthdays is his next-oldest sibling. Tiffany and Barron Trump have long enjoyed a close relationship, which is understandable. She's the closest in age to him, though they still have a nearly 13-year age gap. They also grew up separately from their older brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and sister Ivanka Trump. Over the years, the second first daughter has posted fun photos of the group together, such as this throwback pic to honor Barron's 14th birthday. The second image, a more recent photo of her brother, shows how much he has grown since Don Jr. was able to put him in a headlock.
The Trump children clowned for the camera
Once again, Tiffany highlighted her family's playful side when she gave a shout-out to her little brother on his 10th birthday. (She literally said: "Happy 10th birthday to my little brother!") She shared a photo that was originally published in People, showing Barron getting his hair tousled and tie pulled by his sibs. Despite being much younger than the adult Trump children and raised in an entirely different household, Barron was clearly comfortable around his brothers and sisters, suggesting that he sees them more often than one might have imagined.
Tiffany and her Minnie-me brother shared a laugh
In 2021, Tiffany honored her brother with a throwback pic of the two of them having a good laugh with (or over?) a large Minnie Mouse toy. "Happy 15th Birthday B! I love you!" she wrote. The photo not only reflects the fun the siblings have shared, but it also shows Barron's strong resemblance to his dad and brothers. We're curious about one thing, though: Is the doll Tiffany's or Barron's?
Tiffany and Barron cheered for their dad
In a post honoring Barron Trump's "#lucky13" birthday in 2019, Tiffany Trump shared pics honoring their dad's first presidential victory. This one shows the sibs applauding on election night 2016 as the results came in. Flash forward a few years, and by the time Donald Trump entered the White House for the second time, Barron was a college student, and Tiffany was married and expecting her first child. (Tiffany's baby's name was an ego boost for Donald: Alexander Trump Boulos.)
Eric shared a group shot including his younger bro
Though neither Donald nor Melania Trump shared photos of themselves with Barron at the president's 2026 State of the Union address, Eric Trump did the honors of revealing a peek at his brother. On X (formerly Twitter), he shared this photo of himself with his sisters and brothers in front of the presidential portrait gallery outside the White House. The shot made it clear that Barron is now the tallest one in the family — an impressive feat, considering Eric is 6'5", and their siblings are no slouches in the height department themselves.
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 25, 2026
Barron looked like presidential material
"State of the Union [flag emoji] Here we go!" exulted Ivanka Trump as she shared yet another group shot. This one, an interior view — most likely from the White House — might have been taken by Eric Trump, since he was the only sibling not in the picture. Barron looked so mature that some followers were fooled. "No idea who this guy is but looks like a president to me in about 15 years," opined one. Another suggested Barron might have benefited from a better tailored suit.