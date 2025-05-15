Tiffany Trump's Baby's Full Name Is Sure To Be An Ego Boost For Donald

Tiffany Trump is officially a mom, making Donald Trump a grandfather for the 11th time. And we have feeling this grandchild will be particularly special for Donald thanks to his name. All new parents want the best life possible for their child. So, it makes sense that Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos gave their baby boy a one-way ticket to the land of no consequences: the name "Trump."

Donald might have confirmed that Tiffany's an afterthought when he accidentally spoiled her pregnancy news back in October, but Tiffany may have ensured her baby won't be an afterthought for her dad. On May 15, Tiffany took to Instagram to share the news that she and Boulos are parents. "Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025" she wrote. So, it seems that while baby Alexander may not share a last name with his grandfather, his middle name pays homage to his mom's famous side of the family.