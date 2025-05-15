Tiffany Trump's Baby's Full Name Is Sure To Be An Ego Boost For Donald
Tiffany Trump is officially a mom, making Donald Trump a grandfather for the 11th time. And we have feeling this grandchild will be particularly special for Donald thanks to his name. All new parents want the best life possible for their child. So, it makes sense that Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos gave their baby boy a one-way ticket to the land of no consequences: the name "Trump."
Donald might have confirmed that Tiffany's an afterthought when he accidentally spoiled her pregnancy news back in October, but Tiffany may have ensured her baby won't be an afterthought for her dad. On May 15, Tiffany took to Instagram to share the news that she and Boulos are parents. "Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025" she wrote. So, it seems that while baby Alexander may not share a last name with his grandfather, his middle name pays homage to his mom's famous side of the family.
Baby Alexander's name may earn him extra points with his grandfather
We can all guess Tiffany Trump's new baby's life will come with added pressure thanks to Donald Trump. Yet, it seems that Alexander Trump Boulos' parents are setting him up to fit right in with his controversial family. There have long been favoritism rumors surrounding Donald and his kids, with many folks believing he may not care about Tiffany as much as he does his other four children. And there have been many occasions when Tiffany has seemingly aimed to be the favorite daughter. Considering how much Donald likes things named Trump, this might be one way for Tiffany and little Alexander to get on Donald's good side once and for all.
While Donald has yet to comment publicly on Alexander's arrival, Tiffany's mom, Marla Maples, was quick to comment on her Instagram announcement. "No greater joy in the world...Michael and Tiffany this Gran Mar Mar loves you all so much!! You rocked it, my girl!" she wrote. It's clear that Alexander's "Gran Mar Mar" is very excited to welcome him to the family and we assume Grandpa Donald will be soon to follow.