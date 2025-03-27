Barron Trump's Towering Height Is No Surprise After Seeing These Childhood Pics
When people hear "Barron Trump," the first thing they probably think of isn't what it's like being President Donald Trump's youngest son, nor are they reminded of the rumors about his life at NYU. They also aren't pondering over his different hairstyles through the years. Instead, many people most likely think, "Oh, the super tall Trump guy" — because that seems to be the biggest comment on everyone's lips whenever Barron makes a public appearance literally anywhere.
Unsurprisingly, Barron looked unrecognizable in side-by-side comparison photos of Donald's victory speeches 8 years apart — no one looks the same at age 10 versus age 18. But what truly caught people off-guard was how much the young Trump had grown. He's now closer to 7 feet tall than 6 feet, with reports claiming he's anywhere between 6'7" and 6'9" tall. If you take a closer look at the Trump family's height, Barron is definitely the tallest, with Donald not even making it to his self-professed 6 feet, 3 inches, a claim William, Prince of Wales accidentally exposed as a lie at the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame in 2024.
While no one probably expected Barron to be over 6-and-a-half feet tall, his overall stature shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Both his parents are taller than average, and his siblings are all tall as well. Ever since childhood, Barron's statuesque potential was pretty obvious.
When he stood tall at only 2 years old
A few weeks before Barron Trump turned 3 years old, he was photographed with Melania Trump attending the annual Bunny Hop event that was hosted by The Society of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The bash was held at New York City toy store extraordinaire FAO Schwarz.
Barron is literally only 2 years old, and the toddler's head is inches towards Melania's waist. Mind you, the first lady's height is a whopping 5 feet, 11 inches tall — and she was wearing heels at the shindig, which definitely put her over the 6-foot mark. But little Barron is easily holding his own!
When he hung out at his dad's skating rink
In June 2009, a 3-year-old Barron Trump went with Melania Trump to the 3rd annual Baby Buggy Bedtime Bash in Central Park. The event took place at Wollman Rink, which functions as an ice skating rink between October and March. During the summertime from 2003 to 2019, Wollman Rink was used as an amusement park called Victorian Gardens. Barron and his mother were photographed standing in front of carnival activities, with the toddler standing up to Melania's belly button. Again, the future first lady was wearing heels, so Barron's height is even more impressive here.
Interestingly, the Trump Organization actually operated Wollman Rink from the late 1980s until 2021, when the January 6 riots took place in the U.S. Capitol building and the organization was essentially pushed out of their contract by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio. The company plans to regain ownership in 2026 after the current contract expires (via New York Post).
When he was photographed at an airport as a 5-year-old
About two years after that photo was taken in Central Park, Barron Trump and Melania Trump were spotted by paparazzi arriving in Scotland at the Aberdeen International Airport. The family has a golf resort there called Trump International Scotland.
At only 5 years old, Barron has gone from standing at Melania's navel to being the same height as her chest. The kid probably hadn't even started elementary school yet. While her feet are cut off in the photo, fans can reasonably assume Melania is wearing high heels again, which makes his stature even more impressive.
When he showed just how fast he was catching up to his dad
Barron Trump's height transformation really knows no bounds. In 2013, a nearly-7-year-old Barron posed for a photo standing directly in front of his parents. Hanging out at Mar-a-Lago, the sandy-haired boy kicked off the new year by attending the Trump Invitational Grand Prix with Donald and Melania Trump.
The future NYU student is clearly catching up to his tall parents, with Barron standing nearly at the top of his dad's pink tie. Not even double digits yet and already Barron's growth spurt is gaining steam.
When he became shoulder height with both his parents
Two years later, Barron Trump poses with his parents at yet another event, but this time he's shoulder height with dad Donald Trump and a little past shoulder height with Melania Trump — and the first lady is wearing heels again, no less. Barron is wearing flats, so he doesn't even have boots or high tops giving him any extra height; it's just all natural.
This photo was taken in January 2015, making young Barron only 8, nearly 9, years old. He's clearly proudly standing tall like his parents, a glimpse of the man he'll become.
When Barron Trump took the stage during election night
On election night in 2016, a 10-year-old Barron Trump stood onstage with Donald and Melania Trump.
Fans can really see the growth spurt here, because the future first kid has shot up past both his parents' shoulders, with the top of Barron's head reaching the halfway mark of Donald's face. He also looks to be leaning forward slightly, so he could actually be a tiny bit taller here than the photo suggests. It truly won't be long now before Barron exceeds first his mom then his dad's heights.
When he finally surpassed his mother's height
About four months into Donald Trump's first term as president, Barron Trump was seen standing with his parents during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. He was clearly a smidge taller than Melania Trump, which isn't surprising to see but it's still somewhat jarring to have grown so fast in such a short amount of time. Barron hadn't surpassed his father yet, but that would happen soon enough.
While on his campaign trail in January 2024, Donald said onstage in Des Moines, Iowa that the reason he believes his son is so tall is because Barron ate his late maternal grandmother's food (via Daily Mail). And, perhaps there's something to that, as Business Insider reports that Slovenia is just outside of the top 10 tallest countries in the world (although Barron is still approximately a foot taller than the mean height of Slovenians).