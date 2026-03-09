Side-By-Side Pics Seemingly Expose John Goodman's Reported 'Ozempic Neck'

Few Hollywood trends have caught on as quickly and effectively as the use of Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs. We've seen many of our idols suddenly drop many pounds, and it's impossible not to notice how different they look. One of the actors with the most shocking transformation was John Goodman. He became internationally known for his talent in comedy, and his figure was easily recognizable. After a dramatic weight loss, however, Goodman showed off a possible case of "Ozempic neck," which is fairly easy to see.

Theo Wargo & Jim Spellman/Getty

The photo on the left, taken in 2008, shows a version of Goodman that at least one generation of movie and TV lovers were more than used to seeing. His big cheeks merged into the neck and his chin was a different shape altogether. However, we just needed to take one look at him to remember characters he played in projects like "The Flintstones" and "Roseanne."

The photo on the right, taken in 2025, shows a wildly different Goodman, the kind of change that makes a person hard to recognize at a quick glance. His nose looks longer and narrower, the lower part of his face seems slimmer, and his jaw is clearly visible. His lips are thin — usually a sign of Ozempic use — but they were like that before his weight loss. His neck is more slender and acquired the neck bands that are a common part of aging, but also the vertical lines that tend to appear after dramatic weight loss. Speaking to Radar Online in July 2025, Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright, a cosmetic surgeon, claimed Goodman's new look "appears to be the result of long-term weight loss, and it's very likely he's now in the maintenance phase of GLP-1 medication such as Ozempic."