Side-By-Side Pics Seemingly Expose John Goodman's Reported 'Ozempic Neck'
Few Hollywood trends have caught on as quickly and effectively as the use of Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs. We've seen many of our idols suddenly drop many pounds, and it's impossible not to notice how different they look. One of the actors with the most shocking transformation was John Goodman. He became internationally known for his talent in comedy, and his figure was easily recognizable. After a dramatic weight loss, however, Goodman showed off a possible case of "Ozempic neck," which is fairly easy to see.
The photo on the left, taken in 2008, shows a version of Goodman that at least one generation of movie and TV lovers were more than used to seeing. His big cheeks merged into the neck and his chin was a different shape altogether. However, we just needed to take one look at him to remember characters he played in projects like "The Flintstones" and "Roseanne."
The photo on the right, taken in 2025, shows a wildly different Goodman, the kind of change that makes a person hard to recognize at a quick glance. His nose looks longer and narrower, the lower part of his face seems slimmer, and his jaw is clearly visible. His lips are thin — usually a sign of Ozempic use — but they were like that before his weight loss. His neck is more slender and acquired the neck bands that are a common part of aging, but also the vertical lines that tend to appear after dramatic weight loss. Speaking to Radar Online in July 2025, Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright, a cosmetic surgeon, claimed Goodman's new look "appears to be the result of long-term weight loss, and it's very likely he's now in the maintenance phase of GLP-1 medication such as Ozempic."
John Goodman's weight loss journey predates Ozempic craze
John Goodman reportedly lost a whopping 200 pounds. However, he doesn't attribute the bulk of his weight loss to Ozempic or anything of the sort. New York Post revealed that he went through the old-school method of Mediterranean diet and exercise. He also decided to quit drinking in 2007. He told The Guardian in 2012: "It was 30 years of a disease that was taking its toll on everyone around me and it had got to the point where, every time I did it, it was becoming more and more debilitating. It was life or death. It was time to stop."
In 2016, he said in an interview with ABC News' Peter Travers that, "I just stopped eating all the time." The actor revealed that it was a tough process in the beginning, because he used to reward himself for losing weight and end up gaining it back again. But that eventually changed.
Goodman hasn't said a word about Ozempic so far, not even if he used it to get a little helping hand like Kathy Bates did. However, we do have to acknowledge the fact that back in 2010 — way before the Ozempic craze — Goodman had already lost 100 pounds. He spoke to People at that time and revealed it all came down to life decisions. He stated: "I know it sounds sappy, but it was a waste. It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your a** and figure out what you're going to eat next ... I wanted to live life better."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).