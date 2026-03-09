8 Wild Photos Of Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock's Romance We'll Never Forget

Robert James Ritchie, or Kid Rock, and Pamela Anderson began a rollercoaster relationship soon after they met in April 2001 at a VH1 tribute event for Aretha Franklin, where Kid Rock was performing. They were engaged a year later, but called it off in June 2003. The pair didn't reconnect until three years later in St. Tropez, France, in July 2006, and married the same month. Afterward, they had wedding celebrations in places like Beverly Hills and Nashville.

Anderson really should've listened to her gut feeling that something was wrong as soon as she said "I do," because their marriage didn't even make it through a full holiday season. The actor and the rocker each filed separate divorce petitions in November 2006. "Getting married is a ball. Getting married is the most fun you can have in life. Being married sucks," Kid Rock told Blender in 2007 (via People). Anderson told Rolling Stone, "I hope he's happy in life. We were married for four months. If he has nothing nice to say about me, then please tell him to stop talking about me."

The exes might've been eager to forget their relationship and short-lived marriage, but there's one reason why the public likely never will — wild photographic evidence. So, let's take a look at eight of the most outrageous photos taken during Kid Rock and Anderson's relationship.