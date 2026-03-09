8 Wild Photos Of Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock's Romance We'll Never Forget
Robert James Ritchie, or Kid Rock, and Pamela Anderson began a rollercoaster relationship soon after they met in April 2001 at a VH1 tribute event for Aretha Franklin, where Kid Rock was performing. They were engaged a year later, but called it off in June 2003. The pair didn't reconnect until three years later in St. Tropez, France, in July 2006, and married the same month. Afterward, they had wedding celebrations in places like Beverly Hills and Nashville.
Anderson really should've listened to her gut feeling that something was wrong as soon as she said "I do," because their marriage didn't even make it through a full holiday season. The actor and the rocker each filed separate divorce petitions in November 2006. "Getting married is a ball. Getting married is the most fun you can have in life. Being married sucks," Kid Rock told Blender in 2007 (via People). Anderson told Rolling Stone, "I hope he's happy in life. We were married for four months. If he has nothing nice to say about me, then please tell him to stop talking about me."
The exes might've been eager to forget their relationship and short-lived marriage, but there's one reason why the public likely never will — wild photographic evidence. So, let's take a look at eight of the most outrageous photos taken during Kid Rock and Anderson's relationship.
They took their first shocking photo on the night they met
According to Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson's origin story, the photo above was taken on the night they met in 2001, at "Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin" in New York.
Clad in a white, flowy dress, Anderson was looking pretty demure. But, it's clear the rocker wasn't trying to be a gentleman or give a good first impression seeing as he's flipping the camera off and drinking cheap beer.
Kid Rock downgraded photos with cigarettes
At a quick glance, this photo of Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson at the 2003 CMT Awards was normal and captured the couple in their respective versions of full glam.
But a closer look reveals a cigarette in his hand, which is definitely on brand, but still strange. Cigarettes might not have been as taboo in 2003 and the CMT Awards aren't a typical Hollywood event, but it was still jarring to spot and basically ruins the photo.
Kid Rock proved you could dress wrong at the MTV Video Music Awards
Kid Rock proved you could actually dress wrong for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2001, wearing a blue T-shirt, dark jeans, and a black hat. Pamela Anderson's crop top and pants with slits at the side seemed even cheaper than Rock's apathetic wardrobe. The star has gone through a stunning transformation in her career, and she was definitely embracing her former "Baywatch" bombshell persona that night.
The couple was totally absorbed in each other here, which is perhaps most shocking. They seemed a few seconds away from needing a private room.
The newlyweds packed on PDA at a baseball game
Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson didn't care that cameras and amused patrons were watching them as they made out at an Los Angeles Dodgers game in August 2006.
There are so many weird details about this photo, one of their few memorialized outings as a married couple, from Rock's tiny ponytail to the sloppy PDA on display. There's also the very full plastic cup of beer in his hand, and Anderson's bizarre sunglasses, which fit so tightly to her face that the angle of the photo made it appear like she was wearing a sleeping mask.
That time Kid Rock dressed more appropriately than Anderson
Judging Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock from their wardrobes alone, they didn't exactly look like they belonged together. But, it wasn't often that the rock star dressed more appropriately than the actress for an event, especially for a cause close to Anderson's heart.
In 2001, they attended an anniversary party for PETA at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Manhattan. Kid Rock dressed as conservatively and respectfully as his casual cowboy wardrobe allowed, while Anderson looked like she could've been on a VMA Awards red carpet in a pink mini-dress with cutouts at the ribs and a halter neckline.
There was a lot going on backstage at a Pussycat Dolls event
There was a lot going on backstage for Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock at a Pussycat Dolls show in Los Angeles.
Per her outfit, Anderson might've been performing that night, so it at least made sense in context, but she also appeared to have a drink in her hand as she posed suggestively in front of Kid Rock, who definitely had a beer in his hand as he buried his face in Anderson's hair. The photo was obviously posed, but that doesn't make it any less sleazy.
Kid Rock leveled up his inappropriateness on the red carpet of the American Music Awards in 2003
Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson attended the American Music Awards together in November 2003 and actually coordinated their look for once. While it isn't hard to match all-black outfits, their respective choices were each subtly sexy and appropriate at the same time.
You could almost describe them as classy, but Kid Rock ruined it by trading his usual red carpet cigarette for a red solo cup he casually drank out of as he strolled, and he couldn't help but unbutton his shirt, either.
Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock's wedding photos were the worst of all
After they got married for the first time on a yacht in St. Tropez, France, Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock headed for the beach. Anderson exchanged vows while wearing a skin-tight white dress and a veil, while her husband wore a white T-shirt and jeans.
But for the beach, Anderson swapped her dress for a white bikini and her veil for a sailor's hat. The "Cowboy" singer simply took his shirt off. They were allowed to wear whatever they wanted wherever they wanted, wherever they wanted to go. But while we might never know the whole truth of Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson's marriage, the photo evidence of their wedding day is absolutely wild to look back on.
But this moment in Las Vegas was the most concerning
Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson definitely liked to party, so it's not surprising that they were often spotted in Las Vegas. But this photo is memorable for all the wrong reasons. Kid Rock's eyes looked heavy, giving off the vibe that he was potentially high, drunk, or exhausted at the very least.
Anderson's eyes were slightly more alert, but she still seemed tired. No matter what they'd been doing that night, there is no joy in this photo.