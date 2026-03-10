Throwback Pics Of Dolly Parton's Lips Before They Were Pumped With Filler Are Jaw-Dropping

Few country music legends have managed to make waves across the mainstream quite like Dolly Parton. Penning hits such as "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You," and "Jolene;" Parton's influence over the greater music industry continues to shape it 60 years into her career. Between performing alongside "fairy goddaughter" Miley Cyrus and appearing on the remix of Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please," Parton continues to unite young and old audiences alike.

Renowned for her charitable endeavors as well as her musical ability, there's nothing fake about her heart of gold. However, while arguably the most important, it might be the only natural aspect of Parton left. In her autobiography "Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business," the singer wrote that "Having had plastic surgery is something I am not embarrassed about. I have done it, and I will do it again when something in my mirror doesn't look to me like it belongs on Dolly Parton" (via Daily Express). The country music legend isn't embarrassed of her previous iterations either, proudly sharing stunning throwback photos of herself on social media.

While she's been most open about her breast implants, Botox, and other tightening procedures, Parton has also been sporting a rather hefty pout over the last couple decades. While it fits into her current bold and glamorous look, jaw dropping photos of the star showcase just how much her smile has changed.