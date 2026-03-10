Throwback Pics Of Dolly Parton's Lips Before They Were Pumped With Filler Are Jaw-Dropping
Few country music legends have managed to make waves across the mainstream quite like Dolly Parton. Penning hits such as "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You," and "Jolene;" Parton's influence over the greater music industry continues to shape it 60 years into her career. Between performing alongside "fairy goddaughter" Miley Cyrus and appearing on the remix of Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please," Parton continues to unite young and old audiences alike.
Renowned for her charitable endeavors as well as her musical ability, there's nothing fake about her heart of gold. However, while arguably the most important, it might be the only natural aspect of Parton left. In her autobiography "Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business," the singer wrote that "Having had plastic surgery is something I am not embarrassed about. I have done it, and I will do it again when something in my mirror doesn't look to me like it belongs on Dolly Parton" (via Daily Express). The country music legend isn't embarrassed of her previous iterations either, proudly sharing stunning throwback photos of herself on social media.
While she's been most open about her breast implants, Botox, and other tightening procedures, Parton has also been sporting a rather hefty pout over the last couple decades. While it fits into her current bold and glamorous look, jaw dropping photos of the star showcase just how much her smile has changed.
Dolly Parton's '60s beehive was bolder than her lips
Dolly Parton told CBS in an interview that she wasn't "a natural beauty," but her earliest photos are undeniably stunning. In a 1965 portrait taken in Nashville, Tennessee, Parton looks unrecognizable without her signature sparkles and bold makeup. However, her big hair did have a '60s twist when puffed up into a trendy beehive. The country singer's natural lips already looked shapely and full, giving her a dazzling smile to complement her kind eyes. She had her sights set on stardom and the guts to take herself there.
Dolly Parton upped the glam in the '70s, but kept her natural smile
The music industry was very different in mid-century America after the introduction of the television, and Dolly Parton managed to strike gold with her spot on "The Porter Wagoner Show." Pictured on set in the early '70s, the singer had certainly vamped up her makeup routine for a wider audience, sporting some graphic eyeliner and her signature platinum blonde hair. The '70s would also spark some of the first plastic surgery rumors surrounding the star's breast augmentation, but her lips remained authentic and natural. Lip fillers up until this point were still a rather amateur procedure, and Parton has always believed in safety first.
Dolly Parton's natural lips were perfectly suited for a 9 to 5
One of her most iconic songs, "9 to 5," and the subsequent 1980s film were an energetic and painfully relatable anthem for an emerging generation of women in the work force. Pictured on set in a tame coral crochet cardigan, Parton managed to give dull office wear a country spin. Alongside rocking one of her most iconic hair looks, her natural, soft smile was defined by a deep red lip. Although Parton's typical outfits today would be an HR nightmare, her thinner lips could dazzle any cutie by the copier — during or outside of office hours.
Dolly Parton looked glamorous in a thin red lip
While Dolly Parton has always believed "more is more," her naturally wide, expressive smile always managed to carry the weight of her extravagant outfits and large, flashy wigs. Posing as the first woman to host the Country Music Awards in 1988, Parton paired an ornate, beaded dress with chandelier earrings; clearly celebrating her historic feet. She has always had an affinity for particularly dazzling and memorable outfits, but nothing could distract from her glittering grin and proud expression. While some of her later looks would get a little muddier, the country starlet's thinner lips clearly conveyed her excitement.
Dolly Parton preferred to overline her lips in the 2000s
The '90s would introduce human collagen in lip fillers, radically popularizing the procedure, but they still hadn't interested Dolly Parton by the early 2000s. Pictured at the National Press Club Luncheon in Washington D.C., Parton was channeling the Y2K aesthetic with chrome green eyeshadow and a matching blazer. Additionally, her red lips got a metallic finish around the center –- a tactic often employed to help blend overlined lips. Parton had definitely picked up on an emerging pouty trend, but based on the volume and size of her lower lip it's safe to say her exaggerated cupids' bow was an optical illusion.
Dolly Parton didn't need lip fillers to make an impact
Dolly Parton paved a lane for her own beauty standards and stuck to it. Posing for a portrait in the early '90s, Parton's big, blonde wig; furry shouldered white dress; and powdery, purple eyeshadow all came together in a glam and unapologetic display that defied the era's beauty trends. Her naturally defined lips were bold but understated, proving that her star power came from consistent confidence and unabashed self-expression. Her lips might be pumped with filler today, but as the star told The Guardian in a 2011 interview, "I may look fake, but I'm real where it counts."