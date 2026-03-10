Did Trump Really Tell The Queen To Pardon Ex-Prince Andrew? The Truth About The Viral Post

Call it "felony loves company" or "Jailbirds of a feather flock together," but some online souls are convinced that President Donald Trump has taken the side of the former Prince Andrew following his birthday arrest. Now known only as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the disgraced royal was charged with alleged misconduct while in office, with sources reporting that the charges stem from documents Andrew may have shared with Jeffrey Epstein. King Charles III promptly gave his brother the middle finger by declaring he was firmly on the side of the law. The president, however, appeared to take a different stance on the scandal.

On the day the news broke, a message appearing to come from Trump's Truth Social account went viral after "Chicago Med" actor Steven Weber posted it on his Instagram feed. "The arrest of Prince Andrew is an unimaginable mistake," the president supposedly declared. "Queen Elizabeth should pardon her own son. I would pardon my own kids if they needed it." It promised to be one of Trump's most glorious and laughable gaffes — how could he have forgotten that the queen died in 2022? — but alas, it proved to be totally bogus.

Take a closer look, and it's clear the message came from an account called "Donald J Turmp." The "22026" date and the "13:62" time signature were another clue that this was a joke. But in case anyone missed it, the "like" heart button was labeled "Satire." Weber followed up by owning up to his error: "Ok, so it's a parody account. But it's still plausible."