Did Trump Really Tell The Queen To Pardon Ex-Prince Andrew? The Truth About The Viral Post
Call it "felony loves company" or "Jailbirds of a feather flock together," but some online souls are convinced that President Donald Trump has taken the side of the former Prince Andrew following his birthday arrest. Now known only as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the disgraced royal was charged with alleged misconduct while in office, with sources reporting that the charges stem from documents Andrew may have shared with Jeffrey Epstein. King Charles III promptly gave his brother the middle finger by declaring he was firmly on the side of the law. The president, however, appeared to take a different stance on the scandal.
On the day the news broke, a message appearing to come from Trump's Truth Social account went viral after "Chicago Med" actor Steven Weber posted it on his Instagram feed. "The arrest of Prince Andrew is an unimaginable mistake," the president supposedly declared. "Queen Elizabeth should pardon her own son. I would pardon my own kids if they needed it." It promised to be one of Trump's most glorious and laughable gaffes — how could he have forgotten that the queen died in 2022? — but alas, it proved to be totally bogus.
Take a closer look, and it's clear the message came from an account called "Donald J Turmp." The "22026" date and the "13:62" time signature were another clue that this was a joke. But in case anyone missed it, the "like" heart button was labeled "Satire." Weber followed up by owning up to his error: "Ok, so it's a parody account. But it's still plausible."
The president's alliance is to another royal
Even if Donald Trump does harbor some sympathy toward Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for their mutual connection to Jeffrey Epstein, he knows better than to express it publicly. The president has to stay on good terms with King Charles for the good of both their countries, and vice versa. Knowing his love of over-the-top luxury, the king stroked Trump's ego during his September 2025 state visit by treating him and First Lady Melania Trump to a lavish banquet in Windsor Castle.
Similarly, William, Prince of Wales, reportedly puts up with Trump despite their rocky past together. The divisive POTUS made a blame-the-victim comment about Catherine, Princess of Wales on X (formerly Twitter) after embarrassing photos of her were published in the tabloids. But if the prince is still fuming over Trump's unwelcome comment, he doesn't let it show.
Trump also has a history of favoring "winners" and turning his back on those who either oppose him or whose actions might reflect badly on him (just ask Marjorie Taylor Greene or Kristi Noem). Supporting Andrew would land him on the wrong side of history, not to mention casting more suspicion on his own actions. Still, it's sad to realize it was so difficult to tell at first that the "Turmp" post was a hoax.