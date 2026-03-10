Gavin Newsom's Shady Thoughts On Trump And Zohran Mamdani's Bromance

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani knows that the way to President Donald Trump's heart is through a flattering headline. He showed up with a mockup of a newspaper front page praising Trump's efforts to build more affordable housing in New York, while meeting with the divisive politician in the Oval Office in February 2026. It was juxtaposed with the iconic headline from the Daily News that criticized Former President Gerald Ford for refusing to help rescue the city from its financial woes back in the 1970s. It read: "Ford to City: Drop Dead." The mockup featuring Trump, meanwhile, read: "Trump to City: Let's Build." Mamdani's goal was to get the president to fund housing projects in NYC. Nothing brightens the notoriously thin-skinned leader's day like some good old-fashioned flattery.

But California Governor Gavin Newsom warned Mamdani that his honeymoon phase with the president likely wouldn't last very long. Notably, the NYC mayor managed to charm Trump from day one. In November 2025, he even directed some compliments at Mamdani after the two men met for the first time, gushing that it was a "great meeting" and asserting that Mamdani would do a "great job," per the BBC. This unexpected flattery came shortly after the controversial politician warned that New York City's newly-elected mayor would be a "complete and total economic and social disaster."

Newsom voiced his skepticism of their blossoming bromance during a Q&A session for one of his book events. Influencer Jack Cocchiarella, who was interviewing the governor, joked that Trump appeared to have "a crush" on both "[Newsom] and Zohran." The Democratic politician quipped in response, "I've got to talk to Zohran. I know how this love story ends, Zohran," (via Politico). We can't really blame Newsom for being skeptical.