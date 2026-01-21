Gavin Newsom's New Name For Donald Trump Is Sure To Get Under His Skin

It's safe to say there's no love lost between President Donald Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom. Though they've often traded barbs, both online and in real life, Newsom has a history of getting the upper hand on Trump, especially when it comes to scathing nicknames. While attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on January 20, Newsom responded to questions from reporters — and managed to poke at one of Trump's ongoing insecurities.

It's the "rule of Don," not the rule of law. Trump is unhinged — and dangerous. World leaders: Stop whispering in private and caving to him in public. Stand strong. Stand united! Wake up! pic.twitter.com/EBbZAFFcab — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 20, 2026

"This is diplomacy with Donald Trump?" Newsom rhetorically responded when asked about Trump's attempts to negotiate with European powers regarding his lust to own Greenland. "He's a T-Rex, you mate with him or he devours you," Newsom continued, a sly jab at Trump's recurring fragility around his hand size. Considering that Trump had earlier tried to get under Newsom's skin during the forum, to no avail, the response from the California governor shows just who consistently has the better footing in the feud.

But Newsom didn't just stop there. He also referred to the president as "a wrecking ball," and described Trump as "unmoored" and "unhinged." However, he also mentioned something that might turn Trump's stomach even more than a reminder of his small hands, and plays into a bigger woe for the president.