Nancy Pelosi Lives Quite The Lavish Life

There's no denying that Nancy Pelosi broke a glass ceiling or two throughout her historic career. The representative from California isn't just the first woman to be Speaker of the House, but was also one of the most effective speakers of all time — and she made a lot of money doing it. The daughter of a career politician father, Pelosi came from a successful family, but with a net worth well north of $250 million, she has clearly done very well for herself.

When she was speaker of the house, Pelosi had a government salary of $223,500 a year, but she made her millions in other ways. Between speaking engagements and her eyebrow-raising husband Paul Pelosi's stock portfolio, the couple is bringing in millions every year. According to government filings, the couple spent the last day of 2024 selling stocks to the tune of $29 million.

The couple, married since 1963, purchased their four-bedroom Pacific Heights home for $2.25 million in 2007. In 2024, the mansion was estimated to be worth between $5 million and $25 million. The Pelosis are also part owners of a Napa Valley hotel, Auberge de Soleil, that charges up to $2,000 per night, and they have invested heavily in office space and the historic Huntington Hotel in the city.

Pelosi's tastes in ice cream are just as lavish as her accommodations. In 2020, the congresswoman showed off her chocolate treasures on "The Late Show with James Corden," including a freezer filled with ice cream. Along with Dove Bars, Pelosi was fully stocked up on pints of Jeni's Ice Creams, which she gets via mail delivery. Per Jeni's site, an order of six pints plus shipping costs about $80.