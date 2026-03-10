Nancy Pelosi Lives Quite The Lavish Life
There's no denying that Nancy Pelosi broke a glass ceiling or two throughout her historic career. The representative from California isn't just the first woman to be Speaker of the House, but was also one of the most effective speakers of all time — and she made a lot of money doing it. The daughter of a career politician father, Pelosi came from a successful family, but with a net worth well north of $250 million, she has clearly done very well for herself.
When she was speaker of the house, Pelosi had a government salary of $223,500 a year, but she made her millions in other ways. Between speaking engagements and her eyebrow-raising husband Paul Pelosi's stock portfolio, the couple is bringing in millions every year. According to government filings, the couple spent the last day of 2024 selling stocks to the tune of $29 million.
The couple, married since 1963, purchased their four-bedroom Pacific Heights home for $2.25 million in 2007. In 2024, the mansion was estimated to be worth between $5 million and $25 million. The Pelosis are also part owners of a Napa Valley hotel, Auberge de Soleil, that charges up to $2,000 per night, and they have invested heavily in office space and the historic Huntington Hotel in the city.
Pelosi's tastes in ice cream are just as lavish as her accommodations. In 2020, the congresswoman showed off her chocolate treasures on "The Late Show with James Corden," including a freezer filled with ice cream. Along with Dove Bars, Pelosi was fully stocked up on pints of Jeni's Ice Creams, which she gets via mail delivery. Per Jeni's site, an order of six pints plus shipping costs about $80.
Nancy Pelosi has denied any wrongdoing
Nancy Pelosi's wealth has made her a controversial figure, and her husband's stock holdings have been the subject of scrutiny over the years. Senators like Rick Scott have called for investigations into the Pelosis to determine if Nancy is sharing insider information with her spouse (which is ironic, considering Scott is worth twice as much as Pelosi).
Speaking with Jake Tapper on CNN, Pelosi called the claims "ridiculous." She has also released essentially the same statement through a spokesperson whenever asked (via the San Francisco Examiner): "Speaker Pelosi does not own any stocks, and she has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transaction." Still, her husband's success in the market, along with the profit that other members of Congress have made, has led in part to the introduction of bipartisan bills that would attempt to ban lawmakers from trading stock.
Even Donald Trump, who has feuded with Pelosi since before he entered office, has supported legislation to curb this behavior. However, he supports the Stop Insider Trading Act, which is reportedly littered with loopholes related to bonds, cryptocurrency, mutual funds, and commodities. Trump called for the bill to pass at the 2026 State of the Union, saying it would "... ensure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit from using insider information." The statement led to one of the only moments that saw members of both parties rise for a standing ovation.
Trump used that moment to take a shot at Pelosi, saying, "Did Nancy Pelosi stand up if she's here? Doubt it." In 2025, Trump was against a version of the bill that would have also banned him from trading stocks. According to The New Yorker, Trump and his family made $3.4 billion in the first year of his second term.