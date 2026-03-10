What Could Happen To Meghan Markle If Prince Harry Dies First?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Royal life is a uniquely complicated situation. "We're not a family. We're a firm," King George VI apparently claimed (via The New York Times). While Queen Elizabeth II understood this concept from childhood, it's often been a little harder for people marrying into the family. Although Prince Philip was a blood royal (his uncle had been the King of Greece), he still chafed at some of the constraints, which led to problems during his long marriage to Elizabeth. When Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, married Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2018, she had an even more tumultuous time. Unfortunately, if Harry were to die first, it's probable that her connection with her royal in-laws would be almost nonexistent.

Meghan never had the opportunity to build lasting ties to the royals. Her career as a working royal lasted less than two years before she and Harry moved to the United States. In addition, Meghan, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet haven't visited the U.K. since 2022, and the possibility of traveling has been hampered by ongoing safety concerns. Harry apparently had difficulty getting security for Meghan, and King Charles made the decision to remove the Sussexes' protection after they left the royal workforce.

However, the biggest obstacle might be the complicated family relationships. William, Prince of Wales, is reportedly thwarting any reconciliation between Harry and Charles, and it's unlikely Meghan would be able to bridge these gaps if she were widowed.