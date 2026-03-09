Kai Trump's Latest YouTube Video Has Everyone Talking For All The Wrong Reasons
Kai Trump, Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter, lives a very lavish life, and she put that on display in a recent YouTube video. She found time off from school to visit Erewhon in Los Angeles and then do a taste test. For those who don't know, Erewhon is an organic grocery store in LA that has become a trendy Hollywood celeb destination. It's known for its high prices; the viral smoothies cost around $20, and it's sold a single strawberry from Japan for $19. At one point in the video, Kai commented on the prices, saying, "I'm about to go, like, bankrupt with this stuff. I'm going to have to file for bankruptcy." She's smiling and laughing about the cost, and maybe trying to seem relatable? But netizens are going after her for what has come off as a particularly tone deaf video, given the state of the country with her grandfather as president.
One of Donald's campaign promises was to bring down the cost of groceries, and he has continued to go on bizarre rants about groceries. Despite his claims, however, prices on the whole have not gone down, and many American families are struggling with higher bills. So Kai posting about shopping at Erewhon isn't going over well. One person posted on X, "lack of self-awareness for the win, huh Marie Antoinette?"
Marie Antoinette was a frequent refrain. Another critic called it, "one of the most embarrassing self-owns I have ever seen. Her grandfather is crushing the economy and launching illegal wars, and she's bragging about taking her Secret Service to an expensive grocery store. Just a modern-day 'let them eat cake' moment."
Kai Trump using Secret Service to visit Erewhon didn't go over well
As a part of the extended first family, Kai Trump has a constant Secret Service detail, so naturally, they accompanied her on her Erewhon trip. But that's also rubbed people the wrong way. One person was incredulous, posting on X, "so we are paying for your Secret Service protection so you can do videos at an expensive grocery store?"
Others think that she's just following in her family's footsteps. "The Trumps are all the same. They all crave attention and have no sense of propriety or shame," someone said, via X. And another wrote, "Kai Trump treating a Secret Service detail like a content prop for her influencer hustle. The Trump grift pipeline keeps producing."
Some people thought it was a little ridiculous that she was making the videos at all. "In America, the President's granddaughter has achieved the highest aspirational position: mid-tier influencer," one person commented on Kai's YouTube video. Kai's other YouTube videos aren't that much more relatable than her Erewhon one. She's got one called "Flying First Class to the NBA All Star Game" and another is "Driving a NASCAR Race Car for the First Time!"