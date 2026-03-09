Kai Trump's Latest YouTube Video Has Everyone Talking For All The Wrong Reasons

Kai Trump, Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter, lives a very lavish life, and she put that on display in a recent YouTube video. She found time off from school to visit Erewhon in Los Angeles and then do a taste test. For those who don't know, Erewhon is an organic grocery store in LA that has become a trendy Hollywood celeb destination. It's known for its high prices; the viral smoothies cost around $20, and it's sold a single strawberry from Japan for $19. At one point in the video, Kai commented on the prices, saying, "I'm about to go, like, bankrupt with this stuff. I'm going to have to file for bankruptcy." She's smiling and laughing about the cost, and maybe trying to seem relatable? But netizens are going after her for what has come off as a particularly tone deaf video, given the state of the country with her grandfather as president.

One of Donald's campaign promises was to bring down the cost of groceries, and he has continued to go on bizarre rants about groceries. Despite his claims, however, prices on the whole have not gone down, and many American families are struggling with higher bills. So Kai posting about shopping at Erewhon isn't going over well. One person posted on X, "lack of self-awareness for the win, huh Marie Antoinette?"

Marie Antoinette was a frequent refrain. Another critic called it, "one of the most embarrassing self-owns I have ever seen. Her grandfather is crushing the economy and launching illegal wars, and she's bragging about taking her Secret Service to an expensive grocery store. Just a modern-day 'let them eat cake' moment."