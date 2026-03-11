Things Have Gone From Bad To Worse For Lindsey Halligan Since Leaving Cushy White House Job

Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Lindsey Halligan, has had a swift career downfall. It's all thanks to her accepting the position of interim U.S. attorney, back in September 2025, after Halligan's predecessor, Erik Siebert, tendered his resignation after facing pressure from the Trump administration to prosecute Former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Halligan made quick work of getting a grand jury indictment for both, but the charges didn't hold up, in large part because a federal judge ruled, in November 2025, that her appointment as interim U.S. attorney was illegal.

Halligan, who notably had no prior prosecutorial experience, was summarily ousted from her position, and in March 2026, reports emerged that she was being investigated by the Florida bar to boot. The New York Times confirmed that Florida's bar association had sent a letter to the Campaign for Accountability in February 2026, confirming that Halligan was under investigation for her conduct during her short stint as a U.S. attorney. "We already have an investigation pending," the letter read. The situation didn't look good for the former Trump lawyer, given that such an investigation can lead to disbarment.

Shortly after the Times reported that Halligan was under investigation, KOMO News indicated that the Florida Bar was no longer looking at her. In a letter the Campaign for Accountability sent to the Florida and Virginia bar associations, the organization implored that Halligan be held accountable for her actions. "The [Virginia] Bar has a responsibility to hold Ms. Halligan accountable for abusing her position and her bar license for improper purposes," it urged. "Failing to discipline Ms. Halligan under these egregious circumstances will embolden others who would use our system of justice for their own political ends."