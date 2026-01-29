Trump Lawyer Lindsey Halligan Has Had A Swift Career Downfall

Lindsey Halligan's time as the interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia got off to a rocky and embarrassing start. She reportedly got lost in a courthouse and then denied knowing about a document that she had signed. And that may have been her best day on the job. While she started her legal career working in insurance law, Lindsey Halligan's connections to Donald Trump go back to her days in the Miss Colorado USA pageant. She joined Trump's legal team when a startling number of classified documents were found at Mar-a-Lago in 2022, and when Trump returned to the White House, Halligan came along.

In September 2025, Halligan replaced the previous attorney, Erik Siebert, who resigned after being pressured by Trump to investigate and prosecute Letitia James and James Comey. As if getting lost in the courthouse wasn't a poor enough start to her tenure, Halligan sent a series of texts to reporter Anna Bower in October, forgetting to say that these were off the record until after the conversation ended. Bower shared her experience and the texts on Lawfare.

Then, in November, almost two months to the day that she was sworn in to her position, Halligan not only had her cases against Letitia James and James Comey dismissed, but U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie also found Halligan's appointment to the position of U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia to be illegal. Shockingly, the Trump administration is still trying to get Halligan confirmed by the Senate.