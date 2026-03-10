Lawsuit Against Lauren Sánchez Bezos Reveals Politician Crush & Even Her MAGA Pals May Agree
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We all remember when Lauren Sánchez Bezos wasn't afraid to show skin at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, and Mark Zuckerberg took note. Donning exposed lingerie at Trump's inauguration was a fairly definitive way of making her MAGA status known. From the sound of it, though, Jeff Bezos' new wife would have been thrilled if she'd run into a certain politician from across the aisle while wearing her particularly provocative ensemble. Rumor has it, she's a big Bill Clinton fan. (Jeff better watch out.)
Lauren apparently met Clinton in 2009, and the rest is history. Now, Lauren's ex-friend, yoga instructor Alanna Zabel, has filed a lawsuit against the former "Extra" host, alleging that her "The Fly Who Flew" children's book series copied Zabel's own children's book, "Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars."
In said lawsuit, Zabel divulged an interesting tidbit about Lauren's apparent crush on former President Clinton. "In communications with Sánchez, Zabel sometimes used the name 'Monica' to refer to Sánchez," the lawsuit states, per Page Six. This nickname is, of course, references Monica Lewinsky, with whom Clinton had a highly publicized affair. According to Zabel, Lauren actually appeared to be a fan of this nickname, indicating that she was far from embarrassed about her Clinton crush. And, while this may seem antithetical to MAGA's typical former Democrat president bashing, Clinton may charm MAGA folks more than we think.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos seemed flirty while interviewing Bill Clinton
"[Lauren Sánchez Bezos] said [Bill Clinton] was so sexy and mesmerizing," Alanna Zabel told The Post. "She really wanted to meet him and get an interview ... She couldn't stop talking about Bill Clinton," she added (via Page Six). Sánchez Bezos ultimately got her wish in 2010, when she interviewed the former president on "Extra." And apparently, if she did have any interest in keeping her crush under wraps, she didn't do a great job during this segment. Folks watching the interview picked up on her seemingly flirtatious behavior. In 2025, the clip made the rounds on TikTok, prompting comments like, "she's flirty," "Her flirting skills are top notch," and "She nearly made him cheat again."
@dailymail
A resurfaced clip has come to light of Lauren Sanchez's 2010 interview with President Bill Clinton on ExtraTV to talk about his emergency heart surgery. This comes ahead of her marriage to Amazon boss Jeff Bezos. Read More at DailyMail.com 🎥 – ExtraTV #billclinton #laurensanchez
Perhaps "Make Clinton Cheat Again" could be a slogan that appeals to some MAGA folks just as much as MAGA does. After all, Donald Trump has unexpectedly asserted that he likes Clinton on multiple occasions, most recently in 2026. It seems safe to guess that, for some folks who meet him, Clinton's je ne sais quoi transcends politics. So, Sánchez Bezos may not be alone in her rather surprising feelings.