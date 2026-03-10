Lawsuit Against Lauren Sánchez Bezos Reveals Politician Crush & Even Her MAGA Pals May Agree

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all remember when Lauren Sánchez Bezos wasn't afraid to show skin at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, and Mark Zuckerberg took note. Donning exposed lingerie at Trump's inauguration was a fairly definitive way of making her MAGA status known. From the sound of it, though, Jeff Bezos' new wife would have been thrilled if she'd run into a certain politician from across the aisle while wearing her particularly provocative ensemble. Rumor has it, she's a big Bill Clinton fan. (Jeff better watch out.)

Lauren apparently met Clinton in 2009, and the rest is history. Now, Lauren's ex-friend, yoga instructor Alanna Zabel, has filed a lawsuit against the former "Extra" host, alleging that her "The Fly Who Flew" children's book series copied Zabel's own children's book, "Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars."

In said lawsuit, Zabel divulged an interesting tidbit about Lauren's apparent crush on former President Clinton. "In communications with Sánchez, Zabel sometimes used the name 'Monica' to refer to Sánchez," the lawsuit states, per Page Six. This nickname is, of course, references Monica Lewinsky, with whom Clinton had a highly publicized affair. According to Zabel, Lauren actually appeared to be a fan of this nickname, indicating that she was far from embarrassed about her Clinton crush. And, while this may seem antithetical to MAGA's typical former Democrat president bashing, Clinton may charm MAGA folks more than we think.