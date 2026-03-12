Jessie Buckley Has Kept Details About Her Husband And Child Incredibly Hush-Hush

Jessie Buckley had an amazing 2025. Her star power rose to a whole new level after her work in Oscar winner Chloé Zhao's film "Hamnet" was met with universal praise and over 30 acting award nominations, including Best Actress at the Academy Awards. Along the way, she received what must be the greatest gift she could hope for: her daughter. Buckley has tried to keep her family out of the spotlight, but the star of "The Bride!" has revealed some things about her off-screen existence, giving hints about who her husband is, and what being a mother means to her.

Buckley met her husband, known only as "Freddie," on a blind date. They were planning their wedding seven weeks later. They bought a house in Norfolk, and were married there in a ceremony with just 40 guests and cheese toasties from a local café. Speaking with British Vogue, she explained that Freddie usually doesn't join her on the red carpet, or at any of the awards shows, because, as a mental health worker, he has to stay anonymous. But he was at the 2026 Golden Globes to see his wife, who was clearly shocked to win, thank him from the stage.

The couple welcomed their daughter in October 2025 after keeping the pregnancy as quiet as possible. The press didn't have a clue about it until Buckley showed up at CinemaCon in April with an unmistakable baby bump. While she won't tell anyone outside of her personal life the name of her child, Buckley did discuss being a mother on "CBS Sunday Morning," saying the experience is thrilling, and that "Becoming a mother wakes you up to awe again. It wakes you up to life... And you get reminded of how fragile and strong life is."