The Untold Truth Of Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley isn't just a great actor; she's a once-in-a-generation talent. The Irish-born Royal Academy of Dramatic Art thespian can also hold a tune and command a West End stage. She's triumphantly played a villainous Midwestern nurse in TV's "Fargo," a Scottish singer who dreams of becoming a country star in "Wild Rose," and a grieving mother in "Hamnet." When Buckley is in a scene, it's impossible to look at anything or anyone else.

The Golden Globe winner and two-time Oscar nominee has a wealth of famous admirers. "She calls bulls**t," said Buckley's "Cabaret" co-star, Eddie Redmayne (via British Vogue). "She doesn't suffer fools. She adores a negroni, or a martini, depending on the establishment ... She's just one of my favorite human beings in the world." Her "Hamnet co-star, Paul Mescal, told Extra that her portrayal of a grieving mother was a "forever performance." Mescal added, "They come by very infrequently in our industry, especially at this scale, this level." Bradley Cooper also praised Buckley's performance in "Hamnet" on the "Joe Rogan Experience" in 2026. "Jessie Buckley in this movie is basically playing the most difficult role ever, the loss," he said. "And I'm watching, sitting there, fully believing that this person is going through this." The Academy agreed with Cooper, and gave Buckley an Oscar nod for Best Actress.

The movie and film world is finally getting to know the award-show darling. However, Buckley's life has had its share of highs and lows. Find out some little-known facts about the actor's childhood and personal life that will only make you appreciate her work even more.