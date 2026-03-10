Erika Kirk's Nonsensical New Job Won't Do Much To Help Her Grifter Reputation
Erika Kirk, the widow of assassinated right wing activist Charlie Kirk, skyrocketed to national prominence after the death of her husband. Erika has shown up at the Oval Office, become the CEO of Turning Point USA (the conservative advocacy group that Charlie founded), andgotten cozy with Nicki Minaj. She's also made a lot of money. A GiveSendGo fundraising page has brought in nearly $5.5 million, and she seems to be happy to take power and influence when she can get it. And her latest "job" with the U.S. Air Force is the latest example of that, but it's got people calling her out.
Erika is now a member of the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors, one of the appointees made by Donald Trump. As for exactly what her new job entails, she's now a part of an oversight board that provides recommendations to the Department of Defense in connection to the operations of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. It's unclear what expertise Erika can provide to the board, and netizens are saying the whole situation is an example of favoritism and a reward for loyalty to Trump.
One person on X posted: "remember when people had to be qualified and competent? Wow. It's comical at this point." Another person quipped, "A 30 year old beauty queen stay-at-home Mom has so much experience to offer an Air Force Academy Board." Erika was "Miss Arizona USA" in 2012. Even some purported Trump fans aren't impressed. "I have never been so ashamed of a President. And I voted for him – twice," one person wrote on X.
Erika Kirk's controversial appointment helps cement her into Trump world
Some people said that this is just another piece in Erika Kirk's transformation. "She went from being a house wife to the CEO of Turning Point, then to advising the government in 6 months. The glow up is crazy," one tweeted. It does all seem somewhat contradictory to some of her past talking points about the role of women and mothers. And some think it could be a sign for an even bigger career move for Erika. "It's an obvious image building ploy to give her resume 'military experience' before she runs for Veep on the Vance ticket," someone wrote on X.
Erika's seat was once held by Charlie Kirk; Donald Trump appointed him in March 2025. It's not clear what expertise he brought to the position, either. Charlie attended one meeting in August 2025 before he was killed, and the topics he brought up seem to show why Trump picked him. According to the minutes of that meeting, one of the points that he brought up was how well the Air Force Academy was rooting out DEI and "critical race theory" in compliance with Trump's executive orders. He also wanted to confirm there was no affirmative action in admissions. It seems likely that Erika will continue with that kind of work.
The U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors also includes Senate Republicans Markwayne Mullin and Tommy Tuberville, as well as a couple of Democratic representatives. It's an unpaid position, though travel costs are covered. It meets twice a year. We have to admit, we're curious if Erika will wear one of her controversial outfits at those meetings.