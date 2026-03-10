Erika Kirk's Nonsensical New Job Won't Do Much To Help Her Grifter Reputation

Erika Kirk, the widow of assassinated right wing activist Charlie Kirk, skyrocketed to national prominence after the death of her husband. Erika has shown up at the Oval Office, become the CEO of Turning Point USA (the conservative advocacy group that Charlie founded), andgotten cozy with Nicki Minaj. She's also made a lot of money. A GiveSendGo fundraising page has brought in nearly $5.5 million, and she seems to be happy to take power and influence when she can get it. And her latest "job" with the U.S. Air Force is the latest example of that, but it's got people calling her out.

Erika is now a member of the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors, one of the appointees made by Donald Trump. As for exactly what her new job entails, she's now a part of an oversight board that provides recommendations to the Department of Defense in connection to the operations of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. It's unclear what expertise Erika can provide to the board, and netizens are saying the whole situation is an example of favoritism and a reward for loyalty to Trump.

One person on X posted: "remember when people had to be qualified and competent? Wow. It's comical at this point." Another person quipped, "A 30 year old beauty queen stay-at-home Mom has so much experience to offer an Air Force Academy Board." Erika was "Miss Arizona USA" in 2012. Even some purported Trump fans aren't impressed. "I have never been so ashamed of a President. And I voted for him – twice," one person wrote on X.