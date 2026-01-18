Erika Kirk Got Totally Slammed For Wearing These Controversial Outfits
Erika Kirk has embraced the spotlight since the September 2025 shooting death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, at Utah Valley University. He was a conservative podcaster and the founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA (TPUSA). Erika's increased fame comes with increased criticism, sometimes because she gives men like Vice President JD Vance inappropriate hugs, and sometimes because her Mar-A-Lago face makeup should never be captured up close. She's also received quite a bit of flack for seeking the spotlight while grieving, as well as telling women that their place is in the home, although she spends so much time away from her two children.
Erika's wardrobe choices aren't immune to critique either, especially when they appear to go against the conservative values that she claims to have. From a suit that had too much sparkle to a sexy suit with too much lace, here are some of Erika's outfits that have received the most public backlash.
The viral hug wasn't the only inappropriate thing about that TPUSA event
Erika Kirk's strange hug with JD Vance at an October 2025 TPUSA event might've gone viral, but it wasn't the only strange detail that got the internet talking. One user on X noted that Erika comparing Vance to her late husband, Charlie Kirk, one month after Charlie's death, seemed "out of place ... much like her leather pants."
"Erika Kirk in black leather pants, holding the face of a married man who embraces her by the hips," another user on X wrote. Erika's outfit choice was undeniably weird for an event honoring her late husband. But context aside, her tight trousers look very uncomfortable. They might be worth the discomfort for a few minutes on a runway if you're a model getting paid to do a job, but why put yourself through any wardrobe stress when you already live the lavish life Erika does? She could've just bought a dress that didn't appear to go against all of her conservative Christian values.
She wore a gold sparkle suit 3 months after Charlie Kirk's death
Turning Point USA held its AmericaFest convention in December 2025, and all eyes were on Erika Kirk at the multi-day event as she was named CEO of the organization after Charlie Kirk's death. The convention happened three months after Charlie was killed, and sparkles give off celebration vibes, so perhaps she should've saved this look for private New Year's fetes.
The internet agreed, and all one user on X had to do was quote comedian Tim Dillon to prove his point. "Tim Dillon on Erika Kirk: 'To go out through a stream of fireworks and sparklers and stand there in a glittering pantsuit and talk about electing JD Vance three months after your husband was killed — many people feel there is something off about that,'" the post said. "Republicans: 'Drag queens are evil.' Also Republicans: cheering wildly as Erika Kirk rolls out a glitter suit, fireworks, and a full drag-queen level production to celebrate her husband dying 3 months ago," another user on X captioned a video of Erika making an entrance in the gold suit.
She misread the room in black lace during her Megyn Kelly interview
After Charlie Kirk's death, Erika Kirk has received many opportunities to give "exclusive first" interviews to conservative journalists and broadcasters, and she's taken advantage of many of them, although the outfits she chooses to wear while talking about her dead husband often miss the mark. For example, when she sat down for an interview with Megyn Kelly in November 2025, she was wearing a black lace pantsuit.
It was honestly one of her better outfits, but not the right choice for a woman who preaches conservative values and is on a show to talk about her late husband, as people on social media pointed out. "She's in mourning ... The lace pantsuit phase of mourning," one user on X wrote. Someone else sarcastically replied to that comment: "It's still black okayy?? Mourning lace pantsuits are actually a vital part of American culture, you're being so disrespectful smh."
Erika Kirk's sparkly green dress brought out the Instagram trolls
Erika Kirk also chose to sparkle in a dark green dress when attending the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards in November to accept the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award. It was a choice that sparked criticism from the public in the comments of her own Instagram account.
"A shiny green dress with nightclub make up. What is going on? When my cat died I couldn't shower. Or brush my hair. Or lift an eyeliner .... For months ...." one user wrote under a video of her speech. The comment sparked arguments, but many people agreed. "She's thrilled. she's in the spotlight out doing tours like a good widow who is comforting her kids who lost their father," someone else wrote under the video.