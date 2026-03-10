Margot Robbie Gets Slammed With Ozempic Rumors At PFW (But We Think It's BS)

"She's gone over to the dark side of Ozempic too," someone commented on a photo of Margot Robbie at Paris Fashion Week on X. "GLP-1 chic: because nothing says 'spiritual growth' like chemically divorcing your own vitality," wrote another. "It's a pandemic," someone wrote alongside a photo of an Ozempic injection. Another noted, "I'm starting to think there's something else going on in Hollywood, some new drug like ozempic that's easier to take or something cus why are already skinny actresses and artists getting sooo much more skinnier suddenly like ??"

Assertions that Robbie has had a significant weight loss thanks to medication were flying on X as these photos made the rounds. There are a few important things to note, though. For starters, Robbie has always been thin, and for anyone who thinks she looks thinner than normal, this could be attributed to her uncharacteristically loose-fitting ensemble. Furthermore, the star is sporting a different makeup style than she usually does, and this includes some seriously high contrast cheek contour. This gives her face an unusually gaunt appearance, and it's probably playing a significant role in how different she looks. Whether it's clothes, makeup, a new haircut, or a major physical transformation thanks to a GLP-1 is difficult to know for sure. Yet, one thing is certain: many of us are getting disturbed and seriously fatigued by all these drastic celeb transformations.