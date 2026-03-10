Kristi Noem & Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski May Have More To Worry About Than Lost Jobs

Kristi Noem is out as the leader of the Department of Homeland Security, and while her post-firing social media has made it look like Noem is grasping for a silver lining, her trouble might just be beginning. And she's not alone, Corey Lewandowski, one of her top aides and someone Noem's rumored to be having an affair with, left not long after. But while Noem and Lewandowski might be out of DHS, there are still those who want to investigate their actions while they were there. One major issue that came up during the hearings involving Noem and Lewandowski is how DHS money was spent and who approved it. It's not something that sounds like it will be swept under the rug or forgotten any time soon.

Noem was fired after she was grilled during congressional hearings over a variety of aspects of her work at DHS. One particularly dramatic moment of the hearings was the questioning by Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse. He honed in on the multi-million dollar contract given to Safe America Media to make ads for DHS, including one of Noem on a horse at Mount Rushmore; Noem loves a MAGA cowgirl stunt. He asked Noem why $143 million was given to the company since it was linked to a Republican political operative, hadn't done work for the government before, and was founded just eight days before the contract was awarded.

During the hearing, Noem made it seem as though Trump had signed off on the ads in question. However, he later said he hadn't, and it may have been that claim from Noem that got her fired. Trump is apparently also curious about what role Lewandowski played in awarding the contract; Lewandowski has denied making any money based on DHS contracts, via NBC News.