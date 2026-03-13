What Is The 'Pentagon Pizza Index' & Why Does Pete Hegseth Care? The Theory, Explained

With elevated global tensions seemingly a never-ending feature of Donald Trump's second presidential term, which has led even MAGA diehards to turn on him, you may have noticed chatter online about the "Pentagon Pizza Index," which purports to be able to predict precisely when something big is about to go down. But how exactly does it work and, for that matter, why does U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth seem to care so much about it? Well, the so-called "Pentagon Pizza Theory" suggests that an abnormally high amount of pizza orders (any food orders, really, but pizza is the most common) near major government buildings like the White House or the Pentagon itself can be a telltale sign that significant military action or some other newsworthy development out of Washington, D.C. is either imminent or actively playing out.

Typically, these large orders would imply an "all hands on deck" sort-of scenario. Examples of the Pentagon Pizza Index in action date back to at least 1983, when pizza orders in D.C. spiked ahead of the U.S. invasion of Grenada. Extraordinarily high pizza sales were similarly reported in 1990, as government agencies monitored Iraq's invasion of Kuwait, which led to the Gulf War. Modern examples include the more recent military operations in the Middle East and Latin America, while non-military examples comprise the influx of pizzas ordered to the White House amid the 1995-1996 government shutdown and the subsequent fallout of the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal.

These days, there's even a website where just about anyone can keep track of the pizza orders in and around Washington. But because he apparently has nothing better to do, Hegseth really wants to mess with it, just to spoil any potential good times.