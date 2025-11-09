5 Times Pete Hegseth Proved He's The Most Paranoid Member Of Donald Trump's Cabinet

Before becoming the US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth was a Fox News TV personality with a long history of awkward moments caught on camera. However, once Donald Trump was reelected for his second term in office, Hegseth began his new career as a government official and the man in charge of the Pentagon. As the months have worn on, it seems that some cracks have begun to show in Hegseth's facade.

As more and more controversial things surface about Hegseth's past — and more scandals arise regarding his performance as Secretary of Defense — the man has gotten progressively more paranoid. Hegseth has begun taking precautionary steps that no other SECDEF has ever considered, including barring Pentagon staffers from speaking to elected officials, and blocking media access. According to reports, he's quietly been spinning out of control as more and more drama builds around his handling of the military.

Paranoia is not a unique quality when it comes to members of Trump's inner circle and tumultuous second administration. However, Hegseth has been raising the bar when it comes to eyebrow-raising proclamations, intense outbursts, and his inexplicable war against beards in the armed forces. Here's a look at just a few times that Hegseth has already proven that he's dialed the paranoia up to 11.