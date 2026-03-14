How Steven Spielberg's Ex-Wife Really Feels About Him

Even in the years following their divorce, it doesn't seem like Steven Spielberg and Amy Irving had a problem with each other and their divorce wasn't drawn out at all. She reportedly didn't move far away from Steven because, after all, they had a kid together and young Max Spielberg needed to spend time with both parents. In a 1994 sit-down with The LA Times, Irving revealed that one of the reasons it didn't work out was because she "felt like a politician's wife" — and that's easy to imagine, considering that she was beside one of the most popular directors in the world with countless events to attend. She added: "I think it hurt being Steven Spielberg's wife, and then it hurt being the ex-Mrs. Steven Spielberg. It was awkward for a while. I don't know why. I only know that I felt nonexistent."

Steven might not have been too fazed with the divorce settlement because he was a rising superstar in Hollywood at the time. Some years before his divorce, "Jaws" elevated him to A-list status and grossed over $470 million worldwide, becoming one of the most profitable movies ever. In 2026, Steven's net worth was estimated at over $7 billion — as of writing, more than wealthy figures like Donald Trump. This was likely possible because Steven co-founded the production company DreamWorks in 1994, and today he is one of he wealthiest and most sought-after producers in Hollywood. As a producer, he gets a percentage of the profit of anything that the production company makes. Thankfully Steven's divorce from Irving wasn't a celebrity divorce that left him penniless, but he likely would've bounced back nonetheless.