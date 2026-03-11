Katherine Heigl's Rare Return To The Spotlight Had Her Haters Stuck On One Iffy Detail
Despite being labeled "difficult," Katherine Heigl has had steady acting gigs since she left "Grey's Anatomy" back in 2010. However, it's possible this tumultuous time made her wary about fame. Heigl ditched Hollywood for Utah, and typically remains under the radar, so it was a big deal when she stepped out at an event in March 2026. The fundraiser supported Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a charity that's found homes for over 80,000 canines and counting. While that sounds like a noble cause, some people had major issues with the fact that it was held at President Donald Trump's Florida home. "Ew Katherine Heigl at Mar-a-lago? Are you kidding me?!" protested one such user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Weird how someone who made a career off of shining a light on the insane working conditions, sexism, and struggles of being a woman in Hollywood would even consider going to an event that is even tangentially related to Donald Trump," remarked another.
In the end, this detail seems more like an unfortunate coincidence, rather than a reflection of Heigl's political leanings. The "Knocked Up" star was open about her lack of interest in politics back in 2014, and she doesn't appear to have changed her stance since. Trump, meanwhile, isn't in any of the pictures from the event, so it's doubtful he was even there. Instead, it was the charity's mission that likely motivated Heigl to fly across the country to attend. On her X profile, the A-lister notably labels herself as an "Actress / producer / animal advocate," so clearly this work is hugely important to her.
Katherine Heigl has her own animal welfare charity
As a child, Katherine Heigl experienced the tragic loss of her brother, Jason Heigl, after a serious car accident. Not long after, she started modeling and acting. Upon reaching global stardom, Katherine and her mom, Nancy Heigl, started an animal welfare charity in Jason's name. Their California-based foundation has similar goals to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, so it makes complete sense that the "27 Dresses" star and her mother attended the fundraiser, whatever their personal feelings about the chosen venue might be. Katherine reportedly isn't motivated to get involved in politics, but in 2021 she appealed to then-President Joe Biden and other leaders to protect the lives of wild horses in Utah.
Notably, the actor owns Badlands Ranch, a company named after her family ranch that sells pet food, treats, and supplements. She also uses her own resources to care for her many pets. "We have seven dogs, three cats, and two guinea pigs at home, and I have a ranch about five minutes from my house where we have horses and donkeys and pigs and goats and chickens," the "Grey's Anatomy" alum proudly told Kinship in 2023. In addition to the contentment that Katherine experiences interacting with her animals, the actor gets tremendous fulfillment from her extensive charity work. "It makes me feel like I live a more purposeful life; I feel better about myself as a human being," she shared.