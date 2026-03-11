Katherine Heigl's Rare Return To The Spotlight Had Her Haters Stuck On One Iffy Detail

Despite being labeled "difficult," Katherine Heigl has had steady acting gigs since she left "Grey's Anatomy" back in 2010. However, it's possible this tumultuous time made her wary about fame. Heigl ditched Hollywood for Utah, and typically remains under the radar, so it was a big deal when she stepped out at an event in March 2026. The fundraiser supported Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a charity that's found homes for over 80,000 canines and counting. While that sounds like a noble cause, some people had major issues with the fact that it was held at President Donald Trump's Florida home. "Ew Katherine Heigl at Mar-a-lago? Are you kidding me?!" protested one such user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Weird how someone who made a career off of shining a light on the insane working conditions, sexism, and struggles of being a woman in Hollywood would even consider going to an event that is even tangentially related to Donald Trump," remarked another.

In the end, this detail seems more like an unfortunate coincidence, rather than a reflection of Heigl's political leanings. The "Knocked Up" star was open about her lack of interest in politics back in 2014, and she doesn't appear to have changed her stance since. Trump, meanwhile, isn't in any of the pictures from the event, so it's doubtful he was even there. Instead, it was the charity's mission that likely motivated Heigl to fly across the country to attend. On her X profile, the A-lister notably labels herself as an "Actress / producer / animal advocate," so clearly this work is hugely important to her.