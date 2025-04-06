The Tragic Life Of Katherine Heigl

After the murder of George Floyd and the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, Katherine Heigl had to have a difficult discussion with her kids about race. Heigl is the mother of three children, the eldest of whom is Korean and the second eldest is Black. As a white parent to non-white kids, the actor recognized how much her own privilege has shaped her worldview. "For all the obvious reasons, Josh [Kelley] and I felt like we had lived in a very light bubble our whole life. You don't even know that you are because it's just the world around you," she told People. She also noted that since her own sister was born in Korea, she had a "naive" perspective about race in America. "I even think when the girls came into our lives, I didn't assume everyone felt like I did, but I assumed the majority did — that the majority didn't see race and color," she said. "I didn't know how to have this conversation with my daughters."

To broach the subject, Heigl found TV shows and movies geared towards children that focused on racism. While watching a film with her kids that featured racist language, she took a moment to talk to her second eldest about what they'd heard. "I said, 'Adalaide, I want you to understand that if anybody ever spoke to you like that ... it has nothing to do with you. It has everything to do with them." Adalaide's response was extremely heartening, proving that Heigl was on the right track in making sure her children grew up with a healthy sense of self-worth. "She said, 'Yeah, I know. I already know that I'm really beautiful and super cool,'" Heigl recalled.