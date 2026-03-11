Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski Reportedly Expects A Big Trump Favor (& We're Doubtful)
Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was officially kicked to the curb by Donald Trump. Is her rumored beau the next to go? Noem's top aide, who is also said to be her lover, Corey Lewandowski, is leaving the DHS along with her. But, he may have more to worry about than lost jobs. Her top aide apparently thought that no matter what he did, Trump would get him off scot-free. After Noem's firing, however, he may not be off the hook the way he thought.
In 2025, Lewandowski spoke freely to the New York Post about his perceived power as a special government employee. "I'm not worried. I do whatever the f*** I want. DJT will pardon me," he said. A source told the outlet that he "was telling people he was going to get [a] pardon so he didn't have to worry." Lewandowski's confidence, however, may not be warranted. Trump is reportedly looking into what the aide did while in his role with the Department of Homeland Security. And, it's probably not so that he can pardon him for any wrongdoing.
Donald Trump may be looking for dirt on Corey Lewandowski
During her time as Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem ran a $220 million federal ad campaign. Now, Donald Trump is wondering whether Corey Lewandowski scored any kind of personal financial benefit from the campaign. In fact, he's been asking White House aides about it since Noem's firing. A source from the White House told NBC News, "He's mentioned the ads several times."
During Noem's Capitol Hill hearings in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee just ahead of Trump's announcement of her firing, Noem claimed that Trump had approved of these controversially pricey ads ahead of time. This, however, apparently isn't exactly how the president remembers it. "I wasn't thrilled with it. I spent less money than that to become president. I didn't know about it," he told NBC News.
Evidently, Trump is feeling a bit bothered by the ad campaign and claims that he approved it ahead of time. And, now, he's investigating Lewandowski's involvement in how it transpired. In Lewandowski's eyes, he'll be pardoned even if Trump discovers any wrongdoing. From the sound of it, though, he shouldn't be feeling too comfortable.