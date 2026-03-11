Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski Reportedly Expects A Big Trump Favor (& We're Doubtful)

During her time as Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem ran a $220 million federal ad campaign. Now, Donald Trump is wondering whether Corey Lewandowski scored any kind of personal financial benefit from the campaign. In fact, he's been asking White House aides about it since Noem's firing. A source from the White House told NBC News, "He's mentioned the ads several times."

During Noem's Capitol Hill hearings in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee just ahead of Trump's announcement of her firing, Noem claimed that Trump had approved of these controversially pricey ads ahead of time. This, however, apparently isn't exactly how the president remembers it. "I wasn't thrilled with it. I spent less money than that to become president. I didn't know about it," he told NBC News.

Evidently, Trump is feeling a bit bothered by the ad campaign and claims that he approved it ahead of time. And, now, he's investigating Lewandowski's involvement in how it transpired. In Lewandowski's eyes, he'll be pardoned even if Trump discovers any wrongdoing. From the sound of it, though, he shouldn't be feeling too comfortable.