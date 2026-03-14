Hillary Clinton's Fiery Clash With Nancy Mace Won't Help Mace's Dismal Reputation

With decades of experience in politics, Hillary Clinton has honed her skills and knows how to deal with questions. In 2015, Clinton famously sat through an 11-hour hearing where members of the Republican Party worked tirelessly to fluster the former secretary of state and U.S. senator to no avail. More than a decade later, in 2026, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, who is in desperate need of improving her reputation, tried to do the same thing during a more than four-hour closed-door deposition on Clinton's ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Things heated up, ending with Clinton brutally taking Mace down a peg. And while Lauren Boebert's blunder during the deposition has garnered the most attention, that wasn't the only intense moment.

Things turned ugly when Mace asked Clinton about her association with Donald Trump's commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick. As the released video shows, Clinton begins to explain that her connection to Lutnick comes from the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. Clinton was a senator at the time, and Lutnick's firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, was located in one of the towers. According to Clinton, it lost roughly 650 people on that day.

Mace begins to interrupt Clinton, stating, "I know that," leading to Clinton getting visibly annoyed and responding, "You asked the question, I'm going to answer your question." The two go back and forth, with Mace suggesting that Clinton was connected to Epstein via an email sent by Lutnick that discussed a Clinton campaign event. Clinton, who consistently tries to answer Mace's question as Mace continues to cut her off, eventually is able to say she knows Lutnick because she worked to help him and the deceased employees' families recover after the attack.