We Can't Ignore Tyra Banks' Shady Behavior Any Longer

Undeniably, the most unforgettable moment in "America's Next Top Model" history was during Season 4, when fan-favorite contestant Tiffany Richardson was eliminated and Tyra Banks became completely unhinged, screaming at the model during her exit. Banks felt as though Richardson stopped taking the competition seriously and gave up, and she went on a rant that left the world stunned. "Tiffany, I'm extremely disappointed in you. This is a joke to you ... This is serious to these girls, and it should be serious to you," Banks said when chiding Richardson's attitude (via YouTube). When the two began to talk over one another during the elimination, Banks became visibly irritated and her anger only intensified when Richardson attempted to defend herself. What ensued was one of reality TV's most jaw-dropping tirades and an endlessly meme-able confrontation.

"I have never in my life yelled at a girl like this! When my mother yells like this, it's because she loves me! I was rooting for you! We were all rooting for you!" She infamously screamed at the model. Richardson opened up about the shocking showdown in 2017, revealing it was far worse than the cameras showed. "'Why are you yelling at me, because I'm grown as f***,'" she recalled thinking during an interview with Buzzfeed. "It was just, like, bull****. It was so over-the-top for no reason." She later said Banks "needed them ratings to go up or something" when discussing the host's motives for the meltdown.